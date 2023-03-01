How many missions are in the Lightfall campaign in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 Lightfall is finally here, bringing a new campaign, new items, and tons of content for players to grind. Much like prior Destiny expansions, completing the main campaign missions is only the start of the game for many players. Though before players can get into the gear grind and look to start end-game content such as raiding, they must first push through the main campaign.

From the new events on Neomuna to the impending Root of Nightmares raid, there is plenty that players have to look forward to. In Lightfall, players will defend Earth and the Traveler from an entirely new threat, Emperor Calus. If you are looking to start Destiny 2 Lightfall but first want to gauge how long your initial foray into the campaign may be, this is everything you need to know.

Destiny 2 Lightfall missions

Destiny 2 Lightfall contains eight total main storyline missions. Depending on difficulty, running through the main questline should take players anywhere from five to eight hours. If you are attempting the new campaign on Legendary, expect that your playthrough will likely take significantly longer.

Below are all eight main story missions listed in order:

First Contact

Under Siege

Downfall

Breakneck

On The Verge

No Time Left

Headlong

Desperate Measures

Aside from the main quest, there are plenty of other side objectives that players can take. Opting to perform these side quests can seriously help players increase their light level, upgrade gear, discover unique weapons, and earn much-needed credits. If you intend to complete every objective in Destiny 2 Lightfall, you can likely expect to spend 15 to 20 hours on the campaign.

With Destiny 2, players can also decide to take on the campaign and optional missions with a fireteam of up to four players. Though enemies will scale in power, the added numbers could make your time running through the campaign’s missions far easier and quicker.