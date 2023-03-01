All Strand weapons and how to get them.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion for Bungie’s flagship title, with a brand-new storyline, campaign, and enemies to defeat. In addition to the new content, there is also a new power subclass players can unlock and explore called Strand, a neon green Darkness power.

What’s interesting is all Guardians can use Strand, but just in different ways through the Guardian’s subclasses.

The Warlock Strand class ‘Broodweaver’ can use Strand minions that explode, the Titan Strand Class ‘Berserker’ can wield Strand blades to carve through their enemies, and the Hunter Strand Class ‘Threadrunner’ can use a rope dart while maximizing grappling.

Once you’ve unlocked the Strand subclass, you may want to utilize a Strand weapon that suits your playstyle.

All Strand weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, there are currently seven Strand weapons.

1) Perpetualis

Image via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Auto Rifle

How to get it: Season of Defiance activities

2) Round Robin

Image via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Hand Cannon

How to get it: Found by exploring Neomuna

3) Volta Bracket

Image via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Sniper Rifle

How to get it: Through the Lightfall campaign

4) Synchronic Roulette

Image via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Submachine Gun

How to get it: Terminal Overload – Liming Harbor

5) The Immortal

Image via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Submachine Gun

How to get it: Earned by completing Trials of Osiris challenges

6) The Immortal (Adept)

Image via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Submachine Gun

How to get it: Flawless chest competition in the Trials of Osiris Lighthouse

7) Circular Logic

Image via Bungie