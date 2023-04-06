Here is the Volta Bracket god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Lightfall brought a new sniper rifle to Destiny 2, and it hails straight from the glowing city of Neomuna. Volta Bracket has a similar model to the Moon’s Tranquility, but it comes with shiny new lights, a new perk pool, and a different god roll and archetype. It’s a 72rpm as opposed to Tranquility, and it also brings some Lightfall perks and the Strand element to boot.

Volta Bracket faces stark competition in the form of the reissued Succession, which comes with the same archetype (72rpm Aggressive Frame) but better stats and perks. Like the Deep Stone Crypt sniper, however, Volta Bracket is also craftable, which can help it perform better if you’re lucky enough to get its Pattern. Here are our choices for Volta Bracket god rolls in both PvE and PvP.

Volta Bracket PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Fluted Barrel.

Arrowhead Brake or Fluted Barrel. Mag: Tactical Mag or Extended Mag

Tactical Mag or Extended Mag First perk: Triple Tap or Envious Assassin

Triple Tap or Envious Assassin Second perk: Firing Line or Explosive Payload (Honorable mention: Hatchling)

Volta Bracket’s perk pool boasts some clear winners for PvE, and the right parts can help bring it up a notch and make it even more of a threat. This sniper can roll the established Triple Tap/Firing Line combination, so that synergistic combination continues to be a clear choice for group-based content.

Related: What is the Terminal Overload rotation in Lightfall in Destiny 2?

Volta Bracket also benefits from Lightfall‘s Envious Assassin perk, which works similarly to a Reconstruction with extra steps. This perk is sitting atop our god roll alongside Triple Tap, since players can overflow their magazines to fire even more bullets. Triple Tap refunds ammo, but it only works on precision hits, so Envious Assassin might be more forgiving. Solo players will also benefit more from Explosive Payload over Firing Line since the latter requires at least two other allies in the vicinity.

Keep Away is a good choice, but it’s hard to justify it over Triple Tap or Envious Assassin. The same principle applies to Cascade Point for boss damage, since its effect is so short-lived and more suited to burst damage. Hatchling is a potential niche perk for crowd control since it allows you to pop one enemy and cause an explosion in a short area, but if you’re using it for boss damage, go with Firing Line/Explosive Payload.

Related: This is the best Synchronic Roulette god roll in Destiny 2 Lightfall

With snipers, it’s important to have high handling to scope more quickly, so both Fluted Barrel and Arrowhead Brake emerge as top contenders for that spot. Normally, this could be mitigated by Snapshot Sights, but Volta Bracket doesn’t roll with it—and after the changes to sniper handling and scoping in The Witch Queen, you won’t miss it if you have good values here. Fluted brings more handling, but Arrowhead makes this weapon’s recoil fully vertical, so it’s a matter of preference here.

Your magazine trait works as an extension of your perks, though. While there is an argument for Accurized Rounds, you can likely get more mileage out of a bigger magazine, especially if you’re running Envious Assassin. Because of it, aim for whatever expands your magazine size (Extended Mag and potentially Tactical Mag, too). If you have Extended Mag, a Backup Mag mod pushes your magazine size to five, which should be enough to get another refund for Triple Tap, though you’ll sacrifice a Spec mod for it. Likewise, a higher magazine size also helps with Envious Assassin’s overflowing effect.

Volta Bracket PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Fluted Barrel or Arrowhead Brake

Fluted Barrel or Arrowhead Brake Mag: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds First perk: Keep Away (Honorable mention: Firmly Planted)

Keep Away (Honorable mention: Firmly Planted) Second perk: Opening Shot

Handling continues to be imperative for PvP, so Fluted and Arrowhead continue to rein here. That’s about where the similarities to the PvE god roll end, though. Since you don’t need mag refunds, you can use Accurized Rounds to gain just a bit more range to help your aim assist in longer-range duels.

You’ll also want a completely different perk suite on Volta Bracket’s PvP god roll. Opening Shot is an established PvP perk, especially for snipers, so make use of it on this weapon as well. This should make it easier to land your first shot on a target—and if you’re accurate enough, that first shot may be all you need.

Keep Away can also put in some good work here. Since you’ll likely use Volta Bracket only when 15 meters or more from an enemy, you’ll have constant uptime on its benefits, which include range, reload speed, and accuracy. This also pairs well with Opening Shot, and can make Volta Bracket potentially deadly in the right hands.