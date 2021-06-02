The best sniper rifles in Destiny 2

Sniper rifles are a mainstay in first-person shooters for a reason—they’re strong and they’re awesome. And Destiny 2 has some of the best sniper rifles ever made in a video game.
For PvE activities in Destiny 2, snipers are mainly used for boss DPS. Hitting precision shots with a sniper rifle will deal massive damage, especially with some exotic snipers that have special perks.
In PvP, sniping is all about speed and the ability to one-shot kill. Exotic perks usually don’t have much sway in the Crucible because they’re way more situational than just aiming and shooting an unsuspecting Guardian from a distance.
Here are the best snipers in both PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.
Best Destiny 2 sniper rifles for PvE
Izanagi’s Burden
Source: Exotic Archive
Whisper of the Worm
Source: Exotic Archive
Adored
Source: Season of the Hunt ritual weapon
Succession
Source: Deep Stone Crypt raid
Best Destiny 2 sniper rifles for PvP
Eye of Sol
Source: Trials of Osiris
Frozen Orbit
Source: Crucible drop
Revoker
Source: Exotic Archive
Occluded Finality
Source: Iron Banner