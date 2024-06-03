Destiny 2 servers go dark for The Final Shape

The usual marathon of pre-expansion error codes and server issues has officially begun. Destiny 2’s servers went offline today ahead of The Final Shape, leaving no room for any last-minute activities before the expansion kicks off at reset tomorrow.

Server maintenance windows are a staple ahead of almost any Destiny 2 update, with the servers often being taken down a couple of hours before any hotfix. With seasons and expansions, however, that maintenance window is far longer than just a few hours—and The Final Shape in particular will keep the servers offline for 25 hours, as confirmed by Bungie.

Are you ready for The Final Shape? Image via Bungie

Longer maintenance windows ahead of expansions aren’t exactly new for Destiny 2 players, especially recently. The game’s previous expansion, Lightfall, launched after a 24-hour server downtime, a fate shared with The Final Shape.

Players who try to boot up the game until then will receive different messages, such as error code CAT. The game will be offline until the daily reset on Tuesday, June 4—at which point players may get the usual “Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity” message due to the server queues.

The Final Shape is arguably Destiny 2’s most decisive expansion, both for the narrative and for Bungie. The new content update is the culmination of nearly a decade of storytelling and will encompass the ultimate showdown between light and dark. For Bungie, it’s also an opportunity to make up for Lightfall, an expansion that fell drastically short of players’ expectations.

Once The Final Shape is released, players can unlock the new Prismatic subclass and dive into the campaign. As has been the case since The Witch Queen, the campaign will offer two difficulties, Legend and Normal. Completing all missions on the higher-end version grants you more bonuses, likely including a set of higher-level gear that will give you a bump in leveling. Leveling is also easier this time, with a shorter path to the soft cap and account-wide leveling to give you more reasons to dust off that alt.

