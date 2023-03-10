Destiny 2 Lightfall Overcharged Weapons, explained

Destiny 2 Lightfall and the Season of Defiance update that followed introduced all kinds of new content, including challenges, weapons, and more. Among them were Overcharged Weapons.

Rather than being an entirely new weapon subtype, Overcharged Weapons are actually a form of weapon modifier applied to weapons in high-level activities to make things a little easier.

What are Overcharged Weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Overcharged Weapons are powerfully modified versions of regular weapons. They deal 25 percent more damage, and increase Kinetic Damage by 25 percent for players using Surging subclasses.

As for what weapons can be Overcharged Weapons, it’s limited to a specific set of weapons tied to a specific activity, or weapons featured as Champion Counters on the Seasonal Artifact. This will likely change on a rotational basis, so it will vary from time to time.

It’s important to note Overcharged Weapons do not stack with Surges—another modifier that increases outgoing damage. Using them also makes enemies harder to stagger and increases their health to compensate for the extra damage, especially for powerful enemies.

Image via Bungie

So, what’s their purpose? Well, it seems to be a way to allow players to have more flexibility in their loadout instead of forcing them to use a more fitting weapon type like in the past. It also promotes versatility in a way, which will help keep things fresh.