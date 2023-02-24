Destiny 2 Lightfall early patch notes: Neomuna, Strand, buildcrafting changes, weapon crafting changes, and more

The Witness is here, and so are a bunch of changes to the game.

The end of the Light and Darkness saga is upon us.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is here. And so is The Witness, here to bring about the end of humanity in a second collapse. But not if the Guardians and the Last City have anything to say about it.

Each year, Destiny 2 has a large-scale expansion that adds a slew of new content but also flips the game on its head with changes to the mechanics, weapon balancing, game modes, and so much more. It’s always a good time to be a Destiny fan, but Lightfall looks like it could be the biggest year yet.

Strap yourself in, Guardian. This is the big one. Here’s everything coming in Destiny 2 Lightfall’s patch.

Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes: The Witness, Neomuna, and Strand

Image via Bungie

The bulk of the content dropping in Lightfall is the expansion’s campaign. This includes the new destination Neomuna, the story campaign, a swath of new weapons and armor sets, and the all-new subclass and element, Strand.

You can read all about Strand in Bungie’s lengthy blog post about the new subclass element.

Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes: Buildcrafting changes

One of the best and biggest changes coming to Lightfall is the introduction of a loadout system and near gear customization screen. Players will be able to build and select up to 10 loadouts and create them in an all-new buildcrafting UI.

Consolidation is a major theme in many of the changes you’ll be seeing today. The current (pre-Lightfall) mod system has been built piecemeal over the years and contains a lot of redundancies.

The Loadouts system empowers Guardians to suit up for whatever task, on the fly. Up to 10 slots available to save multiple loadouts. This single-screen system also provides opportunities for players to create and share their loadouts with the community more easily.

The Mod Customization screen will make managing your mods easier with them all in one place. Like the Guardian Appearance screen, this screen creates an easy-to-reference space where you can see all your armor pieces and mods at any given time.

Champion counters are being spread between Artifact perks, subclass abilities, and more.

Updates to mods streamline the process and bring new and exciting build potential to Destiny 2. We’re taking the opportunity to touch and tune every single mod in Destiny 2. We’re removing Energy types from mods and armor, giving players more flexibility in crafting their builds. No more switching between Energy types to find the mod you want. We’re reducing the pressure on Armor Energy by re-tuning armor mod costs and changing Artifact perks to no longer require mod slots. We’re moving from weapon-type-specific mods to damage-type-specific mods for increased flexibility in builds.



Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes: Quality-of-life changes

Image via Bungie

Some welcome changes coming to Lightfall include quality-of-life updates like Guardian Ranks, which is a persistent rank throughout the game that gives players a track of accomplishments to chase down, and Commendations, which is basically a player reward system for Guardians to show love to those they interact with.

You can read all about the litany of quality-of-life changes coming in Lightfall and beyond on Bungie’s website.

Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes: Ability changes

Image via Bungie

Abilities for each of of the three classes are being tweaked to varying degrees. Here’s everything Bungie revealed about changes to abilities, Supers, subclass changes, and more.

Global ability changes

Rescaled the efficacy of discipline, strength, and each class ability stat on grenade, melee, and class ability regeneration rates: In general, the regeneration provided by a tier 10 stat is now roughly equivalent to a tier 8 in the previous system. Each stat tier now provides a more consistent gain in cooldown reduction rather than spiking heavily at lower tiers.



Roaming Supers Increased the maximum number of Orbs of Power that can be created via defeating targets from 5 to 7.

One-off Supers Decreased the maximum number of Orbs of Power that can be created via defeating targets from 7 to 5. Note: The Orb of Power generation from Well of Radiance, Ward of Dawn, and both Shadowshot variants is unchanged.



Class-specific changes

Hammer of Sol, Daybreak, and Spectral Blades Base cooldown reduced from 10:25 to 9:16.



Ward of Dawn Ward of Dawn maximum health reduced from 13500 to 8000 Damage dealt to the Ward by PvE combatants has been reduced to compensate. In general, Ward of Dawn’s effective health in PvE should not meaningfully change.

Standardized the damage dealt by each type of Kinetic and Energy weapon against the Ward itself. Previously, Energy weapons did 2.5x damage to Ward of Dawn, and Kinetic weapons did 1x damage. Now regardless of damage type, all weapons do 1.5x damage to the Ward.

Armor of Light has been updated to reduce its potency in PvP: Maximum health reduced from 425 to 300. Now inherits Void Overshield’s 50% PvE damage resistance. No longer negates precision damage.



Thundercrash Reduced maximum flight time from 5s to 4.5s. Reduced size of the damaging volume around the player while in flight by 20%, and pushed it further forward in front of the player to make fly-by disintegrations more intentional. Descent now begins earlier in flight. Reduced landing detonation size vs. players by ~20%. Unchanged vs. PvE targets.

Fists of Havoc Increased PvE damage by 20%.



New Aspects and Fragments

Arc

Spark of Instinct (New!) When critically wounded, taking damage from nearby enemies emits a burst of damaging Arc energy that Jolts targets.

Spark of Haste (New!) You have greatly increased resilience, recovery, and mobility while sprinting.



Solar

Firesprite (New!) Firesprites are created by a suite of new and existing Solar Fragments, and grant grenade energy on pickup.

Ember of Mercy (New!) When you revive an ally, you and other nearby allies gain Restoration. Picking up a Firesprite grants Restoration.

Ember of Resolve (New!) Solar grenade final blows Cure you.

Ember of Tempering Now creates a Firesprite on Solar weapon kills while active, in addition to its original effects.

Ember of Combustion Now creates a Firesprite on Solar Super defeats, in addition to its original effects.

Ember of Searing Now creates a Firesprite when defeating Scorched targets, in addition to its original effects.



Void

Void Breach (New!) Void Breaches are created by a selection of new and existing Void Fragments, and grant class ability energy on pickup.

Echo of Cessation (New!) Finisher final blows create a burst of Void damage that causes nearby enemies to become Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach.

Echo of Vigilance (New!) Defeating a target when your shields are depleted grants you a temporary Void Overshield.

Echo of Domineering Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Suppressed targets, in addition to its original effects.

Echo of Harvest Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Weakened targets with precision damage, in addition to its original effects.

Echo of Starvation Now grants Devour on picking up a Void Breach, in addition to its original effects.



Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes: Game difficulty changes

Image via Bungie

Bungie wants to bring the difficulty back into Destiny 2. Here’s what the developer said about making things a bit tougher in Lightfall.

“Everything hurts now,” Bungie said. “How much? Well, that depends on you. Philosophically, we are attempting to bring the difficulty levels of Legend closer to the popular Legendary Campaign experience, and the Master experience closer to day-one raids. At the same time, any high-difficulty ritual content is designed to last many playthroughs over multiple Seasons, so we’re making some changes week-over-week and Season-over-Season to keep them fresh. Here’s a breakdown of the changes coming to several high-difficulty activities starting with Lightfall.“

Adept difficulty is being removed.

Hero difficulty will now be available at 1750 Power (the Soft Cap).

Legend and Master difficulties can be entered once you hit 1800 (the Power Cap). Activity levels for Season 20: Hero: 1770 Legend: 1830 Master: 1840

We are implementing Power level disadvantages to provide a better challenge curve: Hero: -5 Power levels. Legend: -15 Power levels. Master: -20 Power levels. Grandmaster Nightfalls: -25 Power levels.

Match Game is being removed. Mismatched shields will now take 50% less damage across the whole game.

Burns in high-level activities will be split into Surges and Threats. Surges increase your outgoing damage: Surges increase elemental damage dealt by 25%. Surges for high-difficulty activities change every Season based around featured damage types. Featured Surge for Season of Defiance will be Strand. Weekly rotating Surges will be Solar and Void. Threats increase elemental damage coming from enemies by 25%.

High-level activities now also feature Overcharged weapons. An Overcharged weapon deals 25% more damage. Kinetic damage is also increased by 25% if using a Surging subclass. Overcharged weapons can come from several sources. Currently: Weapons set per activity. Weapons featured as Champion counters on the Seasonal Artifact. Overcharges and Surges do not stack. Overcharged weapons do not get extra damage if they are also Surging. You only need one for a given damage source.

Combatants are harder to stagger, and their health has been increased across the board. This is to compensate for Surge and Overcharge. The effect is strongest on powerful enemies and weakest on rank-and-file.



What is not changing

Equipment is still locked on Legend and Master difficulties, as well as Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Matchmaking is still available on Hero, but closed on Legend, Master, and Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Modifiers that affect enemy types (Fire Pit, for example) or fireteam coordination (Chaff, Togetherness, etc.).

Champion availability remains the same.

Grandmaster Nightfall revive limitations, wipe conditions and schedule stay the same.

Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes: Weapon crafting changes

Image via Bungie

Here’s a basic rundown of everything changing with weapon crafting in Lightfall.

Deepsight

No more Deepsight Attunement objectives after Lightfall launches.

Only craftable weapons will drop with Deepsight Resonance after Lightfall launches.

Resonant Elements

We will remove Resonant and Harmonic Alloys in upcoming seasons.

Three new features planned for later this year

Weapon enhancing: upgrade an Adept Lightfall raid weapon with enhanced traits, level, and a memento socket. Coming a few weeks after the Lightfall master raid release.

Deepsight activation: it’s going to be possible to apply Deepsight to a weapon. Coming in Season 21.

Weapon level boosting: leveling up a weapon will not require equipping it. Coming after Season 21. You will still be able to level up crafted weapons the current way if you like.



Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes: Economy changes

Several changes are coming to the game’s economy, including the pricing for certain things, changes to vendors within the game, and focusing engrams.

Umbral engrams

Starting in Season 20, Umbral Engrams will no longer drop in Destiny 2, but don’t worry: Seasonal content will transition to using Seasonal engrams.

Any Umbral Engrams that the player may still have in their inventory after Season 20 begins will be decryptable by Rahool.

Ada-1 wares

Ada-1 is also selling Destiny 2 shaders that have been unavailable for quite some time. Ada-1 has wares if you have (10,000) Glimmer, but keep in mind that she’ll only be offering three shaders per week during Season 20.

Vanguard Engrams Vanguard Engrams will be a virtual currency and will live exclusively on the Rank Progress bar on Commander Zavala. Vanguard Engrams may be opened individually by players directly on Zavala.

Vanguard Gear Focusing You can focus Vanguard Engrams directly into either Vanguard Armor or Vanguard Weapons. Vanguard Engrams DO NOT need to be claimed in order to be spent on focusing. Individual pieces of gear must have been acquired at least once prior to being available for focusing.



Nightfall weapon focusing

Zavala will also offer Nightfall weapon focusing:

Nightfall weapons must have been acquired from Nightfall strikes at least once before being available for focusing.

Nightfall weapon focusing cost:

1 Vanguard Engram

20,000 Glimmer

50 Legendary Shards

Adept Nightfall Focusing:

Zavala will offer a single Adept Nightfall weapon for focusing each week, matching the Nightfall weapon currently in rotation.

Nightfall Weapon Focusing Cost:

If a player has not acquired the weapon previously:

7 Vanguard Engrams

100 Legendary Shards

10,000 Glimmer

If a player has acquired the weapon previously:

3 Vanguard Engrams

25 Legendary Shards

25,000 Glimmer

Vanguard Armor Focusing Cost:

If a player has not acquired a piece of armor previously:

3 Vanguard Engrams

50 Legendary Shards

10,000 Glimmer

If a player has acquired a piece of armor previously:

1 Vanguard Engram

25 Legendary Shards

5,000 Glimmer

Gambit Armor Focusing Cost:

If a player has not acquired a piece of armor previously:

3 Gambit Engrams

50 Legendary Shards

10,000 Glimmer

If a player has acquired a piece of armor previously:

1 Gambit Engram

25 Legendary Shards

5,000 Glimmer

Iron Banner Gear Focusing Cost:

If a player has not acquired a piece of Iron Banner gear previously:

7 Iron Engrams

100 Legendary Shards

10,000 Glimmer

If a player has acquired a piece of Iron Banner gear previously:

3 Iron Engrams

25 Legendary Shards

25,000 Glimmer

Trials of Osiris Gear Focusing Cost:

If a player has not acquired a piece of Trials of Osiris gear previously:

7 Trials Engrams

100 Legendary Shards

10,000 Glimmer

If a player has acquired a piece of Trials of Osiris gear previously:

3 Trials Engrams

25 Legendary Shards

25,000 Glimmer

Legacy gear focusing

Vanguard and Nightfall focusing isn’t the only big update that focusing will get. In fact, every ritual will see growth in the number of items available for focusing as the devs introduce legacy gear focusing. This system will allow players to obtain many pieces of gear from the last several years of Destiny 2, many of which have not been accessible for quite some time.

This article will be updated with the full official patch notes when they are available.