Destiny 2 Altars of Summoning guide: Offerings, encounters, and rewards, explained

Eris Morn has become the Hive God of Vengeance. It’s up to the Guardians to power her up for the upcoming battle in Destiny 2: Season of the Witch.

Altars of Summoning is a fun new activity in Season of the Witch. The three-player activity allows players to play at their own pace and choose their own difficulties, with its own unique rewards to earn along the way.

Here’s everything to know about Altars of Summoning in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch.

How to play Altars of Summoning in Destiny 2

Eris Morn requires your tithes. Image via Bungie

Altars of Summoning is one of the seasonal activities in Season of the Witch, along with Savathûn’s Spire.

To play the activity, players must go to the marked encounter area and place an offering into one of the altars. Offerings are found by completing quests and playing through seasonal activities like Savathûn’s Spire and the Altars.

In the activity, the objective is to slay as many enemies as possible to offer their sacrifice as tithes to Eris Morn, who has become the new Hive God of Vengeance. Eris is using your tithes to power up so she can take on Xivu Arath, the Hive God of War, and sister of Savathûn.

As you complete multiple altars, a meter on the left side of the screen will fill up. Once filled, a chest will spawn and rewards will be earned.

Altars of Summoning Offerings explained

To start an encounter in Altars of Summoning, players can choose which difficulty they want to play at, similar to the Court of Oryx activity in Destiny 1.

At each encounter location, there are multiple altars where you can place an offering to select your difficulty. The higher the difficulty, the more powerful enemies will spawn, and the better potential rewards you can receive.

A Feeble Offering is the lowest difficulty, while Robust Offering is the middle-tier difficulty, and Powerful Offering is the highest tier and easily the most difficult encounter you can face.

The higher the difficulty, the faster the meter will charge.

All Altars of Summoning encounters

This is uncharted territory for Eris. Image via Bungie

There are four different encounters that can spawn during Altars of Summoning.

Hive (Ei Haruuz): Arc Crystals will spawn around the area. Melee the middle crystal to charge up and use your melee to power up the other crystals. Once done successfully, the boss’ shield is taken down.

Arc Crystals will spawn around the area. Melee the middle crystal to charge up and use your melee to power up the other crystals. Once done successfully, the boss’ shield is taken down. Alak’nar (Hive): Kill the marked Wizards that spawn, and they will drop a tribute. Pick up three tributes and stand on the marked platforms (glowing red) to remove the boss’s shield.

Kill the marked Wizards that spawn, and they will drop a tribute. Pick up three tributes and stand on the marked platforms (glowing red) to remove the boss’s shield. Scorn (Abominations): Destroy Void crystals that spawn around the area, and then kill the corresponding Abominations.

Destroy Void crystals that spawn around the area, and then kill the corresponding Abominations. Ternary Minds (Vex): Slay the three minotaurs in the middle of the room and prevent Hobgoblins from converging with the spires that spawn around the arena.

Altars of Summoning rewards

All of Season of the Witch’s gear can be found within Altars of Summoning, including all weapons and armor. These are all of the earnable weapons:

Kept Confidence – Strand Hand Cannon

Locus Locutus – Stasis Sniper Rifle

The Eremite – Solar Fusion Rifle

Brya’s Love – Void Scout Rifle

Eleatic Principle – Arc Machine Gun

Semiotician – Strand Rocket Launcher

A number of other season-specific loot drops can spawn from the chest, including Offerings, Opaque Cards, Witch’s Engrams, Witch’s Keys, and you will always earn Ritual Table reputation with each completion, too.

