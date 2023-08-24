Eleatic Principle god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

One of the better new seasonal weapons added in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch, Eleatic Principle, is a heavy weapon that finds its importance due to the fact that its damage type is rare for the weapon archetype.

In history, the Eleatics were a group of philosophers and school of thought who believed that nature was unified and ordered. It fits with the Hive-theming of Season of the Witch, and it’s a gun that will fit into your Arc loadouts as well.

Here’s the best god roll for Eleatic Principle in Destiny 2 for both PvE and PvP.

Eleatic Principle PvE god roll in Destiny 2

One of season 22’s best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+25 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+25 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling) Magazine: Extended Mag (+21 Magazine, +10 Airborne Effectiveness, -20 Reload Speed)

Extended Mag (+21 Magazine, +10 Airborne Effectiveness, -20 Reload Speed) Trait 1: Enhanced Heating Up

Enhanced Heating Up Trait 2: Enhanced Golden Tricorn

Enhanced Golden Tricorn Origin Trait: Head Rush

Head Rush Masterwork: Range

Range Mod: Counterbalance Stock

The Eleatic Principle is a seasonal gun from Season of the Witch, meaning it’s acquired through all seasonal activities and can be crafted once enough Deepsight patterns are unlocked. It’s a solid LMG, and a decent option for Arc heavies if you want to use a different exotic besides Thunderlord.

This gun won’t be a replacement for Thunderlord, but it is just one of a handful of Arc LMG’s in the game, making it one that should be targeted for crafting as soon as you can and to hold on to for future seasons.

Extended Mag will buff the magazine up to 96, which is quite high even for the 900 RPM archetype. Heating Up and Golden Tricorn have great synergy when it comes to LMGs, buffing accuracy, stabilty, recoil, and bonus damage with successive kills.

Eleatic Principle PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Take on your fellow guardians. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+25 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+25 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling) Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability) Trait 1: Enhanced Zen Moment

Enhanced Zen Moment Trait 2: Enhanced Rangefinder

Enhanced Rangefinder Origin Trait: Head Rush

Head Rush Masterwork: Range

Range Mod: Counterbalance Stock

This is a really solid loadout to craft for the Arc LMG, adding big increases to Range, Stability, and Handling, while also tidying up the recoil direction to create a gun that will be worth using in the heavy slot in Crucible.

There are obviously better options to use in PvP like rockets, and LMGs with a lower RPM that seem to hit harder are preferred, but you may as well craft one at the Enclave on Mars once you’ve unlocked the Deepsight patterns for Season of the Witch’s machine gun.

