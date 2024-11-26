Forgot password
Chroma Rush in Destiny 2
Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

Chroma Rush god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Best perks to use in PvE and PvP, as well as their alternatives.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 08:25 am

Revenant brought back one of the most popular auto rifles to Destiny 2—Chroma Rush. This weapon received a new perk pool and an origin trait, making it a solid contender for your kinetic primary weapon slot.

Recommended Videos

Chroma Rush is a 720 RPM Kinetic auto rifle available as part of the Revenant Episode with a few distinct god rolls for both PvE and PvP.

Here are our Chroma Rush god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Chroma Rush god roll in Destiny 2?

Chroma Rush overview in Destiny 2
Don’t mind the mystery perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chroma Rush PvE god roll

  • Barrel: Arrowhead Brake
  • Magazine: Accurized Rounds
  • Perk one: Subsistence
  • Perk two: Kinetic Tremors
  • Masterwork: Range
  • Weapon Mod: Synergy or Ballistics

Chroma Rush PvP god roll

  • Barrel: Arrowhead Brake
  • Magazine: Accurized Rounds
  • Perk one: Dynamic Sway Reduction or Killing Wind
  • Perk two: Target Lock
  • Masterwork: Range
  • Weapon Mod: Ballistics

For PvE activities, you want Subsistence in the third column and Kinetic Tremors in the fourth. Subsistence partially reloads the weapon from reserves, perfectly synergizing with Kinetic Tremors, which releases a shockwave by dealing sustained damage to the target. You can also equip the Synergy weapon mod for additional Orbs of Power or go for Ballistics to slightly increase the weapon’s range.

Aside from Kinetic Tremors, there are also Rampage and Frenzy. Both are okay when it comes to increasing your damage and could be something to use while you’re farming for the god roll (or if you don’t want Kinetic Tremors).

On the PvP side, you can go for Dynamic Sway Reduction with Target Lock. Dynamic Sway Reduction improves accuracy and stability when you hold down the trigger. This works well with Target Lock, which increases the damage the longer you stay on target, making the weapon more forgiving. Target Lock has always been a solid option for auto rifles like the Prosecutor or the BrayTech Werewolf.

If you play a lot of 6v6 game modes, you could also go for Killing Wind, which grants you mobility, range, and handling on a weapon kill. It’s a nice perk but can be a pain to trigger and take advantage of in 3v3 playlists where players are generally more careful with their positioning.

How to get Chroma Rush in Destiny 2

Warden servitor inside Prison of Elders in Destiny 2
Time to impress your Warden. Image via Bungie

You can get Chroma Rush in Destiny 2 by running Onslaught: Salvation or Tomb of Elders seasonal activities. Both drop Revenant weapons and reprised Season of the Splicer weapons, including Chroma Rush and Gridskipper.

As you play seasonal activities and get ingredients, you can also craft different Tonics. The Tonic of Chroma Rush allows you to get a copy of the auto rifle by defeating combatants and completing activities anywhere in the game, so make sure to use one even if you’re not playing seasonal content.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.