BrayTech Werewolf god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Festival of the Lost’s horrifying BrayTech Werewolf auto rifle returned to Destiny 2 in 2022 with a new origin trait and a suite of new perks up its sleeve, all while keeping its charming, skeleton-like paint job. There’s more to this auto rifle than just its looks, though: its overhauled perk pool gave BrayTech Werewolf some extra punch, especially if you can find a god roll of it.

Though BrayTech Werewolf lost Fourth Time’s the Charm and Unrelenting (and hardly anyone will miss Underdog and Mulligan), its new perk pool provided it with two heavy hitters in the third column—Subsistence and Pugilist—as well as the timeless Kill Clip to column four, which allows players to double down in options for damage buffs.

Crucible players may miss Eye of the Storm and Elemental Capacitor, but Kill Clip offers a PvP-friendly way to get a quick damage boost, which can easily make up for the loss of those two perks. And, as an alternative, BrayTech can still roll Dynamic Sway Reduction/Tap the Trigger, which makes for precise shots.

Here are our contenders for the BrayTech Werewolf god roll, with the best rolls for the Festival of the Lost auto rifle. We’ll also break down the best perk choices so you know what to keep.

BrayTech Werewolf PvE and PvP god rolls in Destiny 2

BrayTech Werewolf PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Honorable mentions: Corkscrew Rifling, Smallbore)

Arrowhead Brake (Honorable mentions: Corkscrew Rifling, Smallbore) Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds, Light Mag, or Flared Magwell

High-Caliber Rounds, Light Mag, or Flared Magwell First perk: Subsistence or Pugilist (Honorable mention: Dynamic Sway Reduction)

Subsistence or Pugilist (Honorable mention: Dynamic Sway Reduction) Second perk: Kill Clip or Swashbuckler (Honorable mention: Vorpal Weapon)

BrayTech Werewolf PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Honorable mentions: Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore)

Arrowhead Brake (Honorable mentions: Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore) Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds, Ricochet Rounds, or Armor-Piercing Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds, Ricochet Rounds, or Armor-Piercing Rounds First perk: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction Second perk: Kill Clip or Tap the Trigger (Honorable mention: Swashbuckler)

Arrowhead Brake really helps BrayTech get on its feet due to its base recoil direction of 74, which means Arrowhead makes its recoil perfectly vertical and carved itself an easy spot in our god roll. That recoil direction combines well with Dynamic Sway Reduction and Tap the Trigger, which allows players to hit more precise shots.

For PvE, we doubled down on the new perks choices in both columns. Subsistence and Pugilist breathe some fresh life into BrayTech Werewolf, and Kill Clip is the icing on the cake to make it even more unique.

For the Crucible, on the other hand, we went with Dynamic Sway Reduction and Kill Clip for a perfect blend of stability and damage, though the classic Dynamic Sway Reduction/Tap the Trigger roll is also a strong contender.

Here’s a breakdown of the best BrayTech Werewolf perks so you know which ones work, which ones can be situational (and how to make the most of them), and which ones are likely an instant dismantle.

Best perks for BrayTech Werewolf: third column

Subsistence and Pugilist

Subsistence and Pugilist both feature at the top of our god roll, and for good reason. Subsistence partially refills your magazine after each kill, which helps reinforce BrayTech Werewolf’s role as an add clear weapon. Pugilist, on the other hand, can refill your melee ability, much like its established sister perk Demolitionist. They both have their use cases, and being the new kids on the block, there’s definitely a novelty to them—but don’t let that fresh perk smell make you overlook another strong perk in BrayTech Werewolf’s arsenal.

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Hitting whatever you’re aiming at really helps with damage potential, and Dynamic Sway Reduction is excellent for that purpose. This perk vastly boosts accuracy after holding down the trigger for a short time, and since BrayTech Werewolf is an auto rifle, you can expect to do plenty of trigger holding. Choosing between these three is a matter of availability and preference, and there’s a strong argument for either of them, though players who don’t use melee abilities may ditch Pugilist in favor of other choices.

Best perks for BrayTech Werewolf: fourth column

Kill Clip, Swashbuckler

BrayTech Werewolf can roll two excellent damage-boosting perks, and they both have a comfortable spot at the top of our god roll. Kill Clip activates when reloading after a kill, while Swashbuckler slowly stacks per kill and gets its full effect after a melee kill. Though their damage boost is comparable at max stacks, each comes with its own ups and downs. Swashbuckler charges up slowly if you don’t hit an enemy with a melee hit, but it can be refreshed easily. Kill Clip, on the other hand, means you have to wait until it runs out to receive the damage buff again. As long as players can manage them, either of them will work fine, though PvP players are bound to prefer Kill Clip due to how easier it is to trigger.

Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon is a strong perk, especially in primaries. Vorpal makes BrayTech Werewolf stronger against Elites, Champions, and bosses in higher-end content, though odds are you’ll swap to a more powerful weapon for those sturdier enemies. If you’re leaning towards having BrayTech as an add-clear weapon, then you’ll get more benefits from Kill Clip and Swashbuckler. If you want to have some extra punch in your back pocket for harder enemies (including Champions), however, Vorpal Weapon is definitely the play.

Tap the Trigger (PvP)

Tap the Trigger is a strong perk to lean into for its extra stability, though it works better alongside Dynamic Sway Reduction. This perk grants a brief window of stability when you pull the trigger, and its effects time out the second Dynamic Sway Reduction kicks in. This synergy makes the pairing an excellent choice for the Crucible, but it’s up against heavy competition. Though it’s no longer competing with Eye of the Storm and Elemental Capacitor, the reissued version of BrayTech Werewolf has Kill Clip in the same column as Tap the Trigger, which adds some firepower if you reload after a kill.

Osmosis

Osmosis is another situational perk, but one that certain builds may take advantage of. Osmosis will make your weapon’s damage type match your subclass when throwing a grenade, which allows you to have, for instance, Void damage after tossing a Void grenade. This effect goes away when you stow your weapon.

Osmosis is a circumstantial perk, but it can come in handy for Nightfalls or other Match Game activities. That said, it doesn’t bring as much general utility as the other perks in this column, so any player who keeps a roll with Osmosis on their vault should be aware of how to use it—and maybe even have a Kill Clip roll as well.