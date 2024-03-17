Bored Destiny 2 players suggest new format for ‘broken’ Guardian Games

2024’s edition of Destiny 2’s Olympics-like Guardian Games continues but players have quickly become bored with the format of the event that pits Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters head-to-head. Instead, one player has suggested a focus switch from classes to subclasses.

The player suggested guardian subclasses like Solar, Void, and Arc go head-to-head instead in an in-depth post on the Destiny 2 subreddit this week. Darkness subclasses (Stasis and Strand) would be left out by design, as free-to-play guardians can that way stay involved and receive event rewards. “The imbalance of class population makes balancing the event a nightmare,” the player said, “and there is no real reward for whoever wins because if there was a serious exclusive prize, class supremacy and toxicity would be rampant.”

Instead of classes, what about subclasses? Image via Bungie

The player suggested an elemental reward for the winning subclass with a perk “related to whichever subclass wins the Games.” On paper it’s a great idea and is a necessary change-up to the stale state of Guardian Games, but other guardians aren’t convinced it’ll change much as there is as much dominance between elements as there is with classes.

One subclass element stands out from the most: Solar. “Solar, as an element, is broken AF no matter how good, bad, fun, or boring the subclasses themselves are,” one player said, believing buffs like Radiant (for weapon damage), and Restoration (for healing) mean the subclass is too well-rounded.

An obvious enhancement would be to lock progress for a Guardian Games quest to a chosen subclass at the beginning of the event. “You can still play on your other classes, but you will only gain progress in the quest for the class you pledged allegiance to first, and rewards are directly tied to your personal contribution,” another suggested. They also added that scores should be hidden, unlike the current format where the class banners are visible in the Tower, meaning players simply switch to the winning class to claim rewards.

Guardian Games has copped criticism for a while now with players only going for another round thanks to the introduction of the Skimmer. With this edition of Guardian Games coming to a close soon, we’ll have to see whether Bungie discusses this year’s event and determine whether devs believe changes are needed.

All eyes are turning to the Into The Light content update, which will arrive on April 6 after Guardian Games concludes on March 26.

