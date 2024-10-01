Deadlock mid-boss guide

Like other MOBAs, Deadlock has a dangerous boss who inhabits the center of the map, offering a challenging fight in exchange for powerful buffs and rewards. This one-eyed beast rests in a pit and shoots a powerful laser that shreds your health, so you’ll want to take on the monster with the help of your entire team.

Your team could secure victory if you are lucky enough to defeat the beast and claim the Rejuvenator. Here is everything you need to know about defeating the mid-boss in Deadlock.

What is the mid-boss in Deadlock?

At the 10-minute mark of every match, the Spirit Urn and the mid-boss will spawn in their respective locations. The mid-boss always spawns inside the Museum pit at the center of the map, and both teams will hear a loud growl whenever the monster spawns.

This boss has a small orange shield that you must break before you can deal damage, and it can attack the closest character with a powerful laser. As the game progresses, the mid-boss will gain more HP, maxing out at over 27 thousand if the match happens to reach the 60-minute mark. You’ll have to communicate with your team and fight the monster together to defeat this boss in the mid or late-game.

How to beat the mid-boss in Deadlock

Fighting the mid-boss always has two phases: killing the monster and claiming the Rejuvenator buffs.

Killing the mid-boss

To fight the mid-boss, you must stand inside its pit and deal significant damage to defeat the creature. If you’re standing outside the pit or using Grey Talon or Vindicta’s flying abilities, you’ll do no damage to the boss. Luckily, other damaging abilities inside the pit will hurt the mid-boss, and it’s best to have an auto-attacker like Wraith, Haze, or Infernus quickly tear through the monster’s HP.

Since your team gets forced into a cramped area during the boss fight, you should always prepare for powerful AOE counterattacks from enemies, such as Haze or Bebop’s ultimates. Since this fighting pit is so small, it’s best to fight the mid-boss when most of the enemy team is waiting to respawn.

Once the mid-boss reaches 60 percent HP from your attacks, a loud growl will play throughout the entire map, notifying the enemy team that your team is fighting the boss.

Claiming the Rejuvenator

Once the mid-boss is defeated, both teams will hear a loud growl and receive a notification from their patrons that the Rejuvenator is descending into the mid-boss pit. The Rejuvenator is a glowing green crystal that slowly falls into the pit once the boss dies. This crystal contains all mid-boss buffs, and you must break it with a heavy melee attack. To perform a heavy punch, hold down Q when the buff is resting on the ground.

This means the enemy team can sneak into the pit and claim the mid-boss buffs if they are the first to heavy attack the crystal. However, you can’t break the Rejuvenator until it fully descends into the pit, so don’t worry about attacking the crystal mid-air. We recommend guarding the area while the crystal is descending, to ensure that your team will always claim the buffs.

Finally, if Kelvin activates his frozen dome over the Rejuvenator, the crystal will be blocked and cannot be claimed by either team until his ultimate expires.

What does the mid-boss buff do in Deadlock?

Once you have destroyed the Rejuvenator, your team will receive three different buffs that always last for three minutes. You can see how long the buff lasts by looking at the Rejuvenation Credit bar on the left side of your screen. Here is a full breakdown of each buff the mid-boss gives:

1) Rejuvenation

While the buff is active, everyone on your team will have yellow wings under their character portrait at the top of the screen. This means that if you die while the buff is active, your respawn timer will be cut in half. You can use this buff to push deep into the enemy base without worrying about dying, since you’ll respawn before the enemy team can launch a successful counterattack.

If you die before your teammates claim the Rejuvenator, then your respawn timer will not be cut in half, but you will receive the buff once you respawn.

2) Enhanced minions

During the duration of the buff, all friendly minions will spawn with 50 percent increased HP. This means that these suped-up minions deal more damage to enemy units and are a lot harder to kill, which can help you push hostile objectives.

3) Personal buffs

As a bonus, every player on your team will receive the following buffs for three minutes after claiming the Rejuvenator:

20 percent increased fire rate.

200 extra maximum HP.

One extra movement speed per second.

Your team will lose all of these bonuses and buffs after three minutes, so we recommend pushing enemy objectives or entering team fights while the bonuses are active.

