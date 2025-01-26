Deadlock tier list – All heroes, ranked

With more and more players flocking to the game each day, new heroes entering the fray, and patches switching up the flow of things, it’s high time we take a look at Deadlock‘s best heroes.

Deadlock hero tier list

Before I begin, keep in mind that Deadlock is still very much in early development, and new heroes continue to be added to the game. Existing ones are subject to change, and their current state shouldn’t be considered permanent. With that out of the way, here is our Deadlock hero tier list and ranking.

S Tier

Bebop is probably the best hero in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bebop

Lady Geist

Shiv

Viscous

Ivy

Seven

Haze

There are many great heroes in Deadlock and very few bad ones, but the ones listed above shine far more than others. Bebop, especially, is a lethal option and, in my opinion, probably the best hero in Deadlock proper. He is a combination of numerous heroes from other MOBAs, chiefly League‘s Blitzcrank and Dota 2‘s Pudge, with a long-range hook that can absolutely decimate opponents.

The rest of the list also perform fantastically in their respective roles. Viscous can dish out serious damage but serves best as a companion hero and not a full-on carry, whereas Shiv and Lady Geist are incredible carry heroes capable of some incredible damage output during early, mid, and late-game stages. Haze is also a fantastic carry capable of taking down isolated and grouped enemies with her third and ultimate abilities.

Seven and Ivy were previously in the A and B tiers, respectively, but have now found a new home at the very top of the Deadlock roster. They especially shine when combined with each other, as Ivy can pick up Seven and fly him above the enemy team, where he can use his all-too-powerful ultimate to absolutely decimate anyone within range. The AOE of this ability is obscene, and when upgraded with spirit damage-boosting items, it becomes a true powerhouse, particularly with Ivy in tow (or, rather, towing).

A Tier

Abrams is among the best melee-oriented heroes in Deadlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yamato

Wraith

Vindicta

Abrams

Warden

Calico

The Magnificent Sinclair

All the A-tier heroes are nearly S-tier in quality, though they lack in some substantial aspects, barring their entrance into the most prestigious spot. The best of them is my favorite hero, Yamato, who can be played both as a bullet damage carry and a spirit damage caster equally well. She has a ton of damage and a very unique kit, as do the rest of the heroes in this tier.

Abrams is more oriented around utility play, providing a frontline presence and CC for his teammates alongside massive physical and spirit damage. Vindicta and Wraith are both hard carries that need a little while to get going, but once they do, one-shotting enemies becomes the norm, and securing a quick push and victory is never easier.

I previously put Warden all the way at the bottom in the C tier, though as the meta developed and players began using the hero more optimally, I’ve bumped him up higher—but I still retain the opinion that Warden needs much more of an advantage over the enemies to truly shine. Even so, his role in teamfights can be crucial, especially against mobile enemies that need to be locked down.

Calico and Sinclair, the best of the latest batch of heroes added to Deadlock, have been placed here not due to their overall weakness in relation to the S-tier heroes but due to their abject difficulty and challenging nature. Calico can deal massive damage both to single and AoE targets and is generally one of the best “assassins” in the game, whereas Sinclair is as good as his opponents’ heroes, given that he can steal their Ultimate abilities and potentially make them stronger. However, both need a bit to get going and have many counters (looking at you, Seven), placing them firmly in the A tier.

B Tier

McGinnis is a pure utility hero perfectly suited for base rushing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

McGinnis

Paradox

Kelvin

Grey Talon

Mirage

Holliday

Two of the heroes in this list are fantastic for rushing down the enemy’s base, though they do play entirely different roles within their rosters. While McGinnis provides fantastic utility in the form of her wall and turrets, Kelvin goes a bit more on the direct offensive and loves to lock down individual carries by disarming them with his ice-cold gun. Their general lack of survivability makes them B-tier and not higher, even with enough items and their quite powerful spells that focus more on deterring enemies rather than providing actual defense.

Mirage could go into the A tier under the right circumstances, but I’d say he’s just a well-rounded roamer-ganker right now who can help out his team in need and even dish out some solid damage, but he lacks overall defense, especially when facing the likes of Abrams who can wreck him with just a few melee attacks.

Grey Talon is also an excellent early-game carry but loses much of what makes him great as soon as the enemy team becomes powerful enough. He is easy to pin down and kill and cannot defend himself effectively save for his flight, though even that can be annulled quite easily. Paradox leans more on the utility side with her Vengeful Spirit-like ultimate, but ultimately (wink, wink) falls short in terms of sheer power.

Holliday went into the B-tier due to her feeling like a watered-down version and amalgamation of other heroes from Valve’s other games. Her Ultimate is the one of Batrider from Dota 2, her stronger shot we already saw on Paradox, and the barrels, while fun, don’t feel too impactful, granting her this B-tier placement.

C Tier

Dynamo is a support that can also play the role of a carry if need be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mo & Krill

Lash

Pocket

Dynamo

Infernus

Vyper

While there are quite a few heroes in this tier, the difference between them and heroes from other tiers isn’t all that big. For example, while Pocket pales in comparison to someone like Seven, he is by no means useless and can still dish out great damage and utility with his kit, which was directly lifted from Dota 2’s Puck, to cause trouble for the enemy. Dynamo is also a great support-and-carry mix that can play either role depending on what his team needs, though he provides much less than his counterparts in both situations.

Infernus is a fantastic hero waiting to become truly formidable. The developers should pay closer attention to his kit’s viability, as I see it as lacking for now compared to other teamfighting options in this list.

This might sound controversial (and absolutely will be), but Vyper had to go into the C-tier due to her overall schtick and gimmick being not that great in practice. While it does sound interesting to make a hero around sliding, the way you’re required to execute it is super clunky and asks much more of you than any other hero in the game, adding unnecessary levels of complexity for very little tradeoff. Vyper in general feels like a more challenging, worse version of Ivy, and I simply couldn’t place her any higher than the C-tier.

Lastly, Lash and Mo & Krill just need more work to be done on them, and they’ll likely place much higher on some later ranking.

