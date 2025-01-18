All Deadlock character abilities and ultimates

Valve continues to build up Deadlock, with the SMITE-like MOBA FPS in players’ hands for an early developer build throughout mid-2024.

Twenty-six heroes are currently in Deadlock‘s alpha, up from the 19 leaked when the project was made public in May. Here’s a look at every hero, their abilities and ultimate, and a little about how leveling each ability works in Deadlock.

All Deadlock heroes and their abilities

Each Deadlock hero has three main abilities and an ultimate. These abilities can be leveled up by using Ability Points that are earned by collecting Souls or completing objectives while on the map. The first skill upgrade costs one Ability Point, the second costs two points, and the final upgrade costs five points.

These abilities can be further enhanced through items; weapons can have their ammo count increased, while some abilities can scale through Spirit Power.

Abrams

Siphon Life : Drain health from enemies in front of you in a radius. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased duration. Five APs: Increased health drain.

: Drain health from enemies in front of you in a radius. Shoulder Charge : Charge, colliding with enemies and dragging them along. Hitting a wall stuns enemies caught. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased duration. Five APs: Increased weapon damage for a short duration after colliding with an enemy.

: Charge, colliding with enemies and dragging them along. Hitting a wall stuns enemies caught. Infernal Resilience : Passive. Regenerate a portion of damage taken over time. Upgrade One: Increased regen. Two APs: Bonus max health. Five APs: Increased percentage of damage regenerated.

: Passive. Regenerate a portion of damage taken over time. Seismic Impact : Ultimate. Leap into the air and select a ground location. Abrams crashes into the target location, damaging and stunning all enemies in the radius. One AP: Massively reduced cooldown. Two APs: Gain health and fire rate per hero hit for 25 seconds. Five APs: On cast, become immune to status effects (stun, sleep, root, silence etc.) for three seconds.

: Ultimate. Leap into the air and select a ground location. Abrams crashes into the target location, damaging and stunning all enemies in the radius.

Bebop

Exploding Uppercut : Deal light melee damage to nearby units and send them flying back, causing damage where they land. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: When landing this on an enemy hero, gain fast spin-up time, double range, and 60 percent bonus weapon damage for a short duration. Five APs: When landing this on an enemy hero, set Hook cooldown to zero and add a full clip of ammo to your weapon.

: Deal light melee damage to nearby units and send them flying back, causing damage where they land. Sticky Bomb : Attach a bomb to an enemy target that deals explosive damage after a short fust. Gain bonus damage per hero hit. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased damage. Five APs: When attaching the bomb, disarm the enemy for 3.5 seconds.

: Attach a bomb to an enemy target that deals explosive damage after a short fust. Gain bonus damage per hero hit. Hook : Fire a hook that grabs and reels in an enemy or friendly hero. One AP: Bebop deals extra bullet damage against hooked enemies for a duration. Two APs: Increased Hook range. Five APs: Massively reduced cooldown.

: Fire a hook that grabs and reels in an enemy or friendly hero. Hyper Beam : Ultimate. Charge up a laser and fire it, dealing incredible damage and slowing enemy movement. Bebop hovers if the beam is fired from the air. One AP: Massively reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased beam damage. Five APs: Bebop heals for damage dealt by the beam.

: Ultimate. Charge up a laser and fire it, dealing incredible damage and slowing enemy movement. Bebop hovers if the beam is fired from the air.

Calico

Gloom Bombs : Throw a bunch of bombs that explode after a brief delay, dealing Spirit damage. One AP: The bombs deal 20 additional damage. Two AP: Cooldown is reduced by two seconds. Five AP: Two more bombs are added to the cluster.

: Throw a bunch of bombs that explode after a brief delay, dealing Spirit damage. Leaping Slash : Calico dashes forward and slashes enemies around her. If she hits at least one enemy, she is healed. One AP: Calico heals for 30 more health. Two AP: The slash deals 50 additional damage. Five AP: The ability’s cooldown is reduced by 50 percent per enemy hit.

: Calico dashes forward and slashes enemies around her. If she hits at least one enemy, she is healed. Ava : Calico turns into her cat, Ava, granting her movement speed and hiding her on the minimap. While transformed, she cannot attack or cast spells. One AP: Duration increased by 20 seconds. Two AP: The movement speed bonus is increased by 25 percent. Five AP: Cooldown reduced by 15 seconds. Calico also gets 30 HP regeneration while transformed.

: Calico turns into her cat, Ava, granting her movement speed and hiding her on the minimap. While transformed, she cannot attack or cast spells. Return to Shadows : Ultimate. Calico turns into a shadow, becoming untargetable, gaining movement speed, and dealing damage around her. After three seconds, she turns back to normal and does additional AOE damage. One AP: Cooldown reduced by 30 seconds. Two AP: The ability does 80 additional damage. Five AP: Using the ability resets all cooldowns and grants a 30 percent damage buff for five seconds.

: Ultimate. Calico turns into a shadow, becoming untargetable, gaining movement speed, and dealing damage around her. After three seconds, she turns back to normal and does additional AOE damage.

Dynamo

Kinetic Pulse : Releases a pulse of energy that knocks enemies into the air. One AP: Enemies hit by the pulse have their movement speed and fire rate reduced for a short duration. Two APs: Dynamo deals extra weapon damage to hit enemies for a short duration. Five APs: Increased damage.

: Releases a pulse of energy that knocks enemies into the air. Quantum Entanglement : Dynamo disappears into the void, and then reappears a distance away. Dynamo can bring allies with him. One AP: Increased cast range. Two APs: Increased fire rate bonus when reappearing (allies included). Five APs: On reappearing, increase current ammo by 120 percent.

: Dynamo disappears into the void, and then reappears a distance away. Dynamo can bring allies with him. Rejuvenating Aurora : While channeling, Dynamo creates an AoE that restores health over time to himself and nearby allies. One AP: Gain a movement speed bonus for a short duration if the Aurora is fully charged. This bonus is applied immediately once the five AP upgrade is purchased. Two APs: Heavily reduced cooldown. Five APs: Allows Dynamo to move and use abilities while charging the Aurora. Heal bonus is increased based on self/allies max health.

: While channeling, Dynamo creates an AoE that restores health over time to himself and nearby allies. Singularity : Ultimate. Creates a black hole that pulls in nearby enemies and damages them. Once finished, enemies are knocked up into the air. One AP: Increased radius. Two APs: Increased channel duration. Five APs: Singularity deals an additional 3.8 percent max health per second.

: Ultimate. Creates a black hole that pulls in nearby enemies and damages them. Once finished, enemies are knocked up into the air.

Grey Talon

Charged Shot : Charges up a powerful shot that pierces enemies. One AP: One additional charge. Two APs: Increased damage. Five APs: Improved damage scaling and a reduced charge delay.

: Charges up a powerful shot that pierces enemies. Rain of Arrows : Grey Talon launches into the air and glides. While airborne, gain weapon damage and multishot with bow shots. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: While airborne, damage increases, and enemies hit are slowed. Five APs: While airborne, Grey Talon has increased bullet lifesteal and spirit lifesteal.

: Grey Talon launches into the air and glides. While airborne, gain weapon damage and multishot with bow shots. Immobilizing Trap : Throws out a trap that arms itself. Once armed, enemies nearby are immobilized. One AP: Massively reduced cooldown. Two APs: Immobilize duration increased. Five APs: Enemies trapped take an additional 30 percent damage from Grey Talon after getting trapped.

: Throws out a trap that arms itself. Once armed, enemies nearby are immobilized. Guided Owl: Ultimate. After a delay, Grey Talon launches a Spirit Owl that can be controlled. On impact, the owl explodes and deals heavy damage to enemies, stunning them. Grey Talon gains permanent Spirit Power for every hero killed this way. One AP: Increased damage. Two APs: Massively reduced cooldown. Five APs: After hit, enemies below 22 percent health are immediately killed.

Ultimate. After a delay, Grey Talon launches a Spirit Owl that can be controlled. On impact, the owl explodes and deals heavy damage to enemies, stunning them. Grey Talon gains permanent Spirit Power for every hero killed this way.

Haze

Sleep Dagger : Throws a dagger that damages and puts a target to sleep. Throwing the dagger does not break invisibility. One AP: Removes one stamina on hit. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Applies reduced bullet resistance for a short duration once the target awakes.

: Throws a dagger that damages and puts a target to sleep. Throwing the dagger does not break invisibility. Smoke Bomb : Fade out of sight and turn invisible. Increased sprint speed. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased sprint speed while invisible. Five APs: After leaving invisibility, gain bullet lifesteal for eight seconds.

: Fade out of sight and turn invisible. Increased sprint speed. Fixation : Passive. Shooting a target increases bullet damage on that target. Gain bonus stacks for headshots. One AP: 60 Spirit Damage and 15 percent slow for two seconds on a target for every 20 stacks. Two APs: Bonus max stacks and six-second increased duration. Five APs: 0.25 additional bullet damage per stack.

: Passive. Shooting a target increases bullet damage on that target. Gain bonus stacks for headshots. Bullet Dance : Ultimate. Enter a flurry, firing your weapons at nearby enemies with perfect accuracy. Increases fire rate, gain 50 percent evasion. One AP: Increased weapon damage during skill effect. Two APs: Massively reduced cooldown. Five APs: An additional target is hit per shot.

: Ultimate. Enter a flurry, firing your weapons at nearby enemies with perfect accuracy. Increases fire rate, gain 50 percent evasion.

Holliday

Powder Keg : Holliday throws an explosive barrel that becomes active after a delay. Once active, Holliday can explode it by shooting, punching, launching, or blasting it with another barrel. One AP: Cooldown reduced by 10 seconds. Two AP: The barrel(s) deal 140 additional damage. Five AP: Gains three charges.

: Holliday throws an explosive barrel that becomes active after a delay. Once active, Holliday can explode it by shooting, punching, launching, or blasting it with another barrel. Bounce Pad : Holliday places a bounce pad on the map which can launch any hero. Upon landing from the launch, Holliday deals damage in an area, but can only do so once per bounce pad. One AP: Holliday and her allies gain extra temporary movement speed upon landing from a launch. Two AP: Increases landing damage and grants better spirit scaling. Five AP: Holliday stuns enemies after landing.

: Holliday places a bounce pad on the map which can launch any hero. Upon landing from the launch, Holliday deals damage in an area, but can only do so once per bounce pad. Crackshot : When activated, Holliday deals extra headshot damage and her attacks slow enemies. One AP: Attacks apply a stronger slow. Two AP: Crackshot gains 75 extra damage. Five AP: Crackshot’s cooldown is reduced by four seconds per headshot.

: When activated, Holliday deals extra headshot damage and her attacks slow enemies. Spirit Lasso : Ultimate. Holliday casts a lasso at enemies, dealing damage and grabbing the first one it hits. They are then stunned and dragged behind her for a duration. One AP: The lasso deals 80 extra damage. Two AP: It stuns for 0.5 seconds longer. Five AP: Cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds.

: Ultimate. Holliday casts a lasso at enemies, dealing damage and grabbing the first one it hits. They are then stunned and dragged behind her for a duration.

Infernus

Catalyst : Spew napalm that slows enemy movement and amplifies damage Infernus deals to them. One AP: One additional charge. Two APs: Infernus gains lifesteal against affected targets. Five APs: Increased damage amp and reduced heal/regeneration.

: Spew napalm that slows enemy movement and amplifies damage Infernus deals to them. Flame Dash : Dashes forward, leaving a trail of fire that burns enemies. Infernus can dash faster, but the effect’s duration decreases. One AP: Enemies affected have a slower fire rate for seven seconds. Two APs: Bonus damage per second. Five APs: Reduced cooldown.

: Dashes forward, leaving a trail of fire that burns enemies. Infernus can dash faster, but the effect’s duration decreases. Afterburn : Passive. Bullets fired by Infernus burn enemies. The burn is refreshed if more bullets or abilities hit the target. One AP: Victims deal 30 percent less Spirit Damage. Two APs: Increased burn duration. Five APs: Bonus damage per second.

: Passive. Bullets fired by Infernus burn enemies. The burn is refreshed if more bullets or abilities hit the target. Concussive Combustion : Ultimate. Infernus turns into a living bomb, exploding after a duration and stunning enemies nearby. One AP: Heavily reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased stun duration and radius. Five APs: Increased damage and lifesteal from enemies hit.

: Ultimate. Infernus turns into a living bomb, exploding after a duration and stunning enemies nearby.

Ivy

Kudzu Bomb : Summons a patch of choking vines that damage and slows enemies in the radius. One AP: One additional charge. Two APs: Two seconds bonus radius duration. Five APs: Increased damage per second.

: Summons a patch of choking vines that damage and slows enemies in the radius. Watcher’s Covenant : Connect with an ally, sharing healing, an increased fire rate, and additional bullet lifesteal. One AP: Increased fire rate. Two APs: Increased movement speed bonus with tethered target. Five APs: One additional tether target.

: Connect with an ally, sharing healing, an increased fire rate, and additional bullet lifesteal. Stone Form : Turn yourself to stone, gaining invulnerability and stunning nearby enemies after smashing into the ground. One AP: Massively decreased cooldown. Two APs: Bonus damage and stun duration on hit. Five APs: Heal for 20 percent of your max health on cast.

: Turn yourself to stone, gaining invulnerability and stunning nearby enemies after smashing into the ground. Falling Grace : Ultimate. Jump into the air and fly for a short time. When hitting the ground, deal damage based on how long you flew as well as a regen boost. One AP: Larger effect radius. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased damage and regeneration when landing.

: Ultimate. Jump into the air and fly for a short time. When hitting the ground, deal damage based on how long you flew as well as a regen boost.

Kelvin

Frost Grenade : Throw a grenade that explodes in freezing ice, damaging and slowing enemies. One AP: One additional charge. Two APs: Frost Grenade now heals friendly targets hit, scaling with Spirit. Five APs: Deals additional damage.

: Throw a grenade that explodes in freezing ice, damaging and slowing enemies. Ice Path : Kelvin creates a trail of ice behind him. Allies gain movement bonuses while on the ice. Kelvin can travel into the air and create an airborne path. One AP: Increased sprint speed bonus. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: While active, gain Spirit Power based on how long the path is.

: Kelvin creates a trail of ice behind him. Allies gain movement bonuses while on the ice. Kelvin can travel into the air and create an airborne path. Arctic Beam : Kelvin shoots a beam of ice, damaging and slowing anything it touches. At max strength, the beam disarms enemies. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased damage per second. Five APs: Fires two additional beams at enemies near the first target hit.

: Kelvin shoots a beam of ice, damaging and slowing anything it touches. At max strength, the beam disarms enemies. Frozen Shelter : Ultimate. Kelvin creates a dome of ice around him that is impenetrable. While in the dome, allies gain health regen while enemies are slowed. One AP: Enemy fire rate within the dome is slowed. Two APs: Heavily reduced cooldown. Five APs: Massive bonus to health regen that scales with Spirit Power while in the dome.

: Ultimate. Kelvin creates a dome of ice around him that is impenetrable. While in the dome, allies gain health regen while enemies are slowed.

Lady Geist

Essence Bomb : Sacrifices health to launch a bomb that deals damage. One AP: Increased explosion radius. Two APs: Increased damage. Five APs: Bomb leaves a toxic mark on the ground that deals additional damage for a short duration.

: Sacrifices health to launch a bomb that deals damage. Life Drain : Creates a tether to an enemy, draining their health over time and healing you. Your movement speed is halved. One AP: Increased damage per second. Two APs: Increased duration. Five APs: Enemies affected are silenced (while in line of sight).

: Creates a tether to an enemy, draining their health over time and healing you. Your movement speed is halved. Malice : Sacrifices health to launch shards of blood that apply a stack of malice. Each stack slows and reduces damage resistance. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased health to damage. Five APs: Gain increased damage.

: Sacrifices health to launch shards of blood that apply a stack of malice. Each stack slows and reduces damage resistance. Soul Exchange : Ultimate. Swap health with a target enemy hero. One AP: Heavily reduced cooldown. Two APs: Reduced enemy minimum health after cast. Five APs: On cast, Lady Geist gains bonus fire rate and spirit resist for a short duration.

: Ultimate. Swap health with a target enemy hero.

Lash

Ground Strike : Stomps the ground, damaging enemies in front of Lash. If used while airborne, Lash leaps to the ground first. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Enemies hit and knocked up and slowed for a short duration. Five APs: Increased damage per meter traveled, improved scaling.

: Stomps the ground, damaging enemies in front of Lash. If used while airborne, Lash leaps to the ground first. Grapple : Pull yourself through the air to a target. Lash gains an additional stamina charge and resets jump/dash cooldown. One AP: Heavily reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased cast range and bonus damage after use. Five APs: Increased fire rate to weapon bonus buff.

: Pull yourself through the air to a target. Lash gains an additional stamina charge and resets jump/dash cooldown. Flog : Strike enemies with a whip, stealing life from them. One AP: Slows affected targets for a short duration. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased damage.

: Strike enemies with a whip, stealing life from them. Death Slam : Ultimate. Focus on an enemy to connect whips to them. After channeling, the target is lifted, stunned, and then slammed into the ground. All enemies hit are damaged and slowed. One AP: Increased max throw distance. Two APs: Increased damage. Five APs: Massively reduced cooldown.

: Ultimate. Focus on an enemy to connect whips to them. After channeling, the target is lifted, stunned, and then slammed into the ground. All enemies hit are damaged and slowed.

McGinnis

Mini Turret : Deploys a mini turret that shoots enemies. One AP: One additional charge; turrets apply a movement slow debuff. Two APs: Increased turret range and fire rate. Five APs: Increased turret damage per second.

: Deploys a mini turret that shoots enemies. Medicinal Specter : Summons a vial of pure spirit that heals all nearby units. One AP: Increased fire rate to those getting healed. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased max health regen per second.

: Summons a vial of pure spirit that heals all nearby units. Spectral Wall : Creates a large wall. The wall deals damage and slow to enemies who hit it. One AP: Removes one stamina to cast, but grants McGinnis bonus damage to enemies hit by the wall. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Adds a one-second stun to enemies hit by the wall.

: Creates a large wall. The wall deals damage and slow to enemies who hit it. Heavy Barrage : Ultimate. Unleashes a volley of rockets that land in a targeted location. One AP: Each rocket hit slows the enemy. Two APs: Heavily reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased damage per rocket.

: Ultimate. Unleashes a volley of rockets that land in a targeted location.

Mo & Krill

Scorn : Deal damage to nearby enemies and heal yourself based on the damage done. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased damage. Five APs: Adds a debuff that increases Mo & Krill’s spirit damage to the target.

: Deal damage to nearby enemies and heal yourself based on the damage done. Burrow : Mo & Krill burrow underground, moving faster. On second cast, they jump out of the ground and spin, damaging and slowing enemies. One AP: Increases burrow time. Two APs: Increases spin DPS and radius of spin. Five APs: Reduced cooldown, bonus movement speed while burrowed.

: Mo & Krill burrow underground, moving faster. On second cast, they jump out of the ground and spin, damaging and slowing enemies. Sand Blast : Spray sand that disarms enemies and deals damage. One AP: Increased duration. Two APs: Heavily reduced cooldown. Five APs: Targets hit are slowed.

: Spray sand that disarms enemies and deals damage. Combo : Ultimate. Hold a target in place, stunning them and dealing damage while channeling. If they die during Combo, Mo & Krill gains max health. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increases Combo duration. Five APs: Increases DPS and grants lifesteal while casting.

: Ultimate. Hold a target in place, stunning them and dealing damage while channeling. If they die during Combo, Mo & Krill gains max health.

Mirage

Tornado : Mirage turns into a tornado and launches himself in the target direction, knocks up enemies and does damage to them. Also grants bullet evasion to Mirage. One AP: Knock up lasts 0.5s longer. Two AP: Cooldown reduced by 14s. Five AP: Bullet evasion increased by 20 percent.

: Mirage turns into a tornado and launches himself in the target direction, knocks up enemies and does damage to them. Also grants bullet evasion to Mirage. Fire Scarabs : Mirage gains several scarabs which he can launch at enemies, draining their max HP and reducing their bullet resist. Only a single scarab can be applied to each enemy. One AP: Cooldown reduced by 15s. Two AP: Bullet resist reduction increased by 15 percent. Five AP: Max HP drain increased by 70.

: Mirage gains several scarabs which he can launch at enemies, draining their max HP and reducing their bullet resist. Only a single scarab can be applied to each enemy. Djinn’s Mark : Mirage’s shots apply a stacking debuff on enemies which explodes to do multiplied damage based on how many stacks are applied. Mirage can either let the stacks expire, shoot enemies until they’re at max stacks, or activate the spell to do the damage. One AP: Slow enemies by 80 percent whenever you apply a stack of the debuff. Two AP: Stacks last four seconds longer and do 10 bonus damage per stack. Five AP: Max stacks increased by four.

: Mirage’s shots apply a stacking debuff on enemies which explodes to do multiplied damage based on how many stacks are applied. Mirage can either let the stacks expire, shoot enemies until they’re at max stacks, or activate the spell to do the damage. Traveler : Mirage teleports to a target ally or visible enemy’s location anywhere on the map after a short channel. He also gains bonus movement speed and fire rate until his next reload. One AP: Cooldown reduced by 20s. Two AP: Movement speed bonus increased by 2 meters per second. Five AP: Fire rate bonus increased by 20 percent.

: Mirage teleports to a target ally or visible enemy’s location anywhere on the map after a short channel. He also gains bonus movement speed and fire rate until his next reload.

Paradox

Pulse Grenade : Throws a grenade that pulses when it lands. Each pulse applies damage, movement slow, and stacking damage amp for Paradox. One AP: One additional pulse. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased pulse damage.

: Throws a grenade that pulses when it lands. Each pulse applies damage, movement slow, and stacking damage amp for Paradox. Time Wall : Creates a wall that stops time for all enemy projectiles and bullets that touch it. Enemies that touch the wall take heavy damage and are slowed. One AP: Increased wall width and height. Two APs: One additional charge. Five APs: Enemies that touch the wall will also be silenced.

: Creates a wall that stops time for all enemy projectiles and bullets that touch it. Enemies that touch the wall take heavy damage and are slowed. Kinetic Carbine : Paradox charges their weapon, gaining increased movement speed at full charge. The next shot will release the energy, dealing extra damage and applying a time stop to enemies hit. Can be used on Paradox to avoid taking damage. One AP: Increased time stop duration. Two APs: Reduced cooldown and increased speed boost at full charge. Five APs: Increased max damage amp at full charge.

: Paradox charges their weapon, gaining increased movement speed at full charge. The next shot will release the energy, dealing extra damage and applying a time stop to enemies hit. Can be used on Paradox to avoid taking damage. Paradoxical Swap : Ultimate. Paradox swaps with a target enemy. Enemies take damage over time, Paradox gains spirit lifesteal. One AP: Increased cast range. Two APs: Increased swap damage. Five APs: Reduced cooldown.

: Ultimate. Paradox swaps with a target enemy. Enemies take damage over time, Paradox gains spirit lifesteal.

Pocket

Barrage : Channels, launching projectiles that deal damage and slow enemies. Pocket gains a damage buff against hit targets. One AP: Increased damage per projectile. Two APs: Heavily reduced cooldown. Five APs: 150 percent lifesteal against heroes, 50 percent to other targets.

: Channels, launching projectiles that deal damage and slow enemies. Pocket gains a damage buff against hit targets. Flying Cloak : Pocket throws a spectral cloak that damages enemies. Pocket can reactivate to teleport to the cloak’s location. One AP: Heavily reduced cooldown. Two APs: Bonus damage. Five APs: Increased weapon damage after teleporting.

: Pocket throws a spectral cloak that damages enemies. Pocket can reactivate to teleport to the cloak’s location. Enchanter’s Satchel : Pocket warps into a briefcase, becoming invulnerable. When emerging, nearby enemies take damage. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased damage. Five APs: Applies a fire rate slow for a short duration.

: Pocket warps into a briefcase, becoming invulnerable. When emerging, nearby enemies take damage. Affliction : Ultimate. Pocket poisons all enemies nearby, dealing heavy damage over time. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Suppresses targets’ healing by 60 percent while affected. Five APs: Increased DPS.

: Ultimate. Pocket poisons all enemies nearby, dealing heavy damage over time.

Seven

Lightning Ball : Shoots a ball of lightning that travels in a straight line. On impact, the ball slows, dealing heavy damage. One AP: One additional charge. Two APs: Enemies hit are slowed. Five APs: Increased DPS.

: Shoots a ball of lightning that travels in a straight line. On impact, the ball slows, dealing heavy damage. Static Charge : Applies a charge to an enemy hero, After a short duration, the target is stunned, along with any enemies within a small radius. One AP: Heavily reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased stun radius. Five APs: Increased stun duration.

: Applies a charge to an enemy hero, After a short duration, the target is stunned, along with any enemies within a small radius. Power Surge : Powers up Seven’s weapon with a shock effect, affecting enemies and chaining to other targets nearby. One AP: Shock damage applies a spirit resist debuff for a short duration. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased shock damage, improved spirit scaling, and grants Seven three additional jumps.

: Powers up Seven’s weapon with a shock effect, affecting enemies and chaining to other targets nearby. Storm Cloud : Ultimate. Seven channels a massive storm cloud that damages all enemies nearby. One AP: Increased bullet resist while channeling the cloud. Two APs: Increased channel time and radius. Five APs: Increased DPS.

: Ultimate. Seven channels a massive storm cloud that damages all enemies nearby.

Shiv

Serrated Knives : Shiv throws a knife that damages and slows an enemy. Each additional hit adds a stack and refreshes the debuff duration. One AP: One additional knife charge. Two APs: Increased debuff duration. Five APs: Increased damage and Bleed DPS.

: Shiv throws a knife that damages and slows an enemy. Each additional hit adds a stack and refreshes the debuff duration. Slice and Dice : Shiv dashes forward, damaging enemies along a path. Ultimate unlock: While Rage is full, an echo of Shiv retraces the dash path after a short delay, damaging enemies again. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased damage. Five APs: Reduces cooldown further based on enemies hit, up to six seconds per dash.

: Shiv dashes forward, damaging enemies along a path. Ultimate unlock: While Rage is full, an echo of Shiv retraces the dash path after a short delay, damaging enemies again. Bloodletting : Passive/active. Passively reduces the amount of burst damage taken by Shiv, with the excess damage instead dealt to him over time. When activated, 50 percent of the deferred damage is cleared. Ultimate unlock: While Rage is full, the amount of damage deferred increases to 65 percent. One AP: Increased duration of deferred damage. Two APs: Reduced active cooldown. Five APs: Massively increased damage deferred.

: Passive/active. Passively reduces the amount of burst damage taken by Shiv, with the excess damage instead dealt to him over time. When activated, 50 percent of the deferred damage is cleared. Ultimate unlock: While Rage is full, the amount of damage deferred increases to 65 percent. Killing Blow : Ultimate. Active/Passive. Activate to leap toward an enemy hero and instantly kill them if their health is below the threshold. Otherwise, a flat amount of damage is dealt to them. Passive: Damaging others builds Rage. When at full Rage, Shiv gains a 25 percent damage buff to all abilities and weapons and unlocks special properties on his other abilities. One AP: Gain bonus movement speed when at full Rage. Two APs: Increased enemy threshold for execute. Five APs: Killing an enemy with Killing Blow instantly resets its cooldown.

: Ultimate. Active/Passive. Activate to leap toward an enemy hero and instantly kill them if their health is below the threshold. Otherwise, a flat amount of damage is dealt to them. Passive: Damaging others builds Rage. When at full Rage, Shiv gains a 25 percent damage buff to all abilities and weapons and unlocks special properties on his other abilities.

The Magnificent Sinclair

Vexing Bolt : Sinclair shoots a magic bolt, dealing damage and slowing the fire rates of enemies hit. If he has an assistant, they will also cast a Vexing Bolt, dealing reduced damage. Sinclair can also redirect the bolt towards his crosshair. One AP: Cooldown reduced by four seconds. Two AP: Ignores 10 percent of enemies’ spirit resist. Five AP: Deals 110 more damage. Vexing Bolts fired by assistants now launch without reductions.

: Sinclair shoots a magic bolt, dealing damage and slowing the fire rates of enemies hit. If he has an assistant, they will also cast a Vexing Bolt, dealing reduced damage. Sinclair can also redirect the bolt towards his crosshair. Spectral Assistant : The Magnificent Sinclair summons an assistant at a target location who attacks each time the hero fires his weapon. Sinclair can also swap positions with his assistant. One AP: Cooldown reduced by 10 seconds. Two AP: Assistants last five seconds longer and gain five meters of extra range. Five AP: Assistants gain 45 percent increased fire rate and 15 extra damage.

: The Magnificent Sinclair summons an assistant at a target location who attacks each time the hero fires his weapon. Sinclair can also swap positions with his assistant. Rabbit Hex : Turns the targeted enemy into a rabbit, reducing their movement speed, damage resistance, and removing their ability to use most actions. One AP: Cooldown reduced by 10 seconds. Two AP: Hex lasts one second longer. Five AP: All enemies within six meters of the target are also hexed.

: Turns the targeted enemy into a rabbit, reducing their movement speed, damage resistance, and removing their ability to use most actions. Audience Participation : Ultimate. The Magnificent Sinclair copies the Ultimate of the targeted hero for a limited duration. Reactivating the ability uses the copied Ultimate. One AP: Upgrades the copied Ultimate. Two AP: Upgrades the copied Ultimate, again. Five AP: Upgrades the copied Ultimate, yet again.

: Ultimate. The Magnificent Sinclair copies the Ultimate of the targeted hero for a limited duration. Reactivating the ability uses the copied Ultimate.

Vindicta

Stake : Throws a stake that tethers enemies to its location. Enemies cannot break the tether. One AP: Increased tether duration. Two APs: Heavily reduced cooldown. Five APs: Tethered enemies are also disarmed.

: Throws a stake that tethers enemies to its location. Enemies cannot break the tether. Flight : Vindicta leaps into the air and flies. Her weapon deals bonus spirit damage while airborne. One AP: Increased weapon clip size while flying. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased spirit damage per bullet.

: Vindicta leaps into the air and flies. Her weapon deals bonus spirit damage while airborne. Crow Familiar : Vindicta throws a crow that deals impact damage and applies bleed. One AP: Crows thrown ricochet up to two times to nearby enemies. Two APs: Massively reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased bleed and healing suppression.

: Vindicta throws a crow that deals impact damage and applies bleed. Assassinate : Ultimate. Vindicta uses her scoped rifle to fire a powerful shot over long range. Deals bonus damage to enemies below 50 percent health. Landing a killing blow grants bonus Souls. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased bonus damage. Five APs: Increased bonus Souls per successful Assassination.

: Ultimate. Vindicta uses her scoped rifle to fire a powerful shot over long range. Deals bonus damage to enemies below 50 percent health. Landing a killing blow grants bonus Souls.

Viscous

Splatter : Throws a ball of goo that deals damage and leaves puddles that slow nearby enemies. One AP: Reduced cooldown. Two APs: Increased damage and radius of goo puddle. Five APs: Bounces twice, leaving additional puddles.

: Throws a ball of goo that deals damage and leaves puddles that slow nearby enemies. The Cube : Encases a target in a cube of restorative goo that purges debuffs, protects from debuffs, and increases health regen. Can be used on self. The target cannot use any action to escape the cube. One AP: Increases movement speed and stamina recovery to cubed target. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased health regen.

: Encases a target in a cube of restorative goo that purges debuffs, protects from debuffs, and increases health regen. Can be used on self. The target cannot use any action to escape the cube. Puddle Punch : Viscous summons a fist that punches units and sends them flying. Enemies will be dealt damage, have their dash distance reduced, and have their movement slowed. One AP: One additional charge. Two APs: Reduced cooldown. Five APs: Increased damage and movement slow debuff.

: Viscous summons a fist that punches units and sends them flying. Enemies will be dealt damage, have their dash distance reduced, and have their movement slowed. Goo Ball : Ultimate. Viscous encases himself into a large goo ball that deals damage and stuns enemies on impact. The ball can double jump and bounce off walls One AP: Increased duration. Two APs: Increased damage. Five APs: Viscous can cast abilities and use items while rolling.

: Ultimate. Viscous encases himself into a large goo ball that deals damage and stuns enemies on impact. The ball can double jump and bounce off walls

Vyper

Screwjab Dagger : Vyper throws a dagger, dealing damage and slowing enemies. One AP: Cooldown reduced by four seconds. Two AP: Damage increased by 50. Five AP: The dagger slows for one second longer and also removes one stamina.

: Vyper throws a dagger, dealing damage and slowing enemies. Lethal Venom : Vyper injects an enemy with deadly venom which activates after a delay. It then deals spirit damage over time, amplified by the target’s missing health. One AP: The venom’s max damage is increased by 40. Two AP: The venom applies a 60 percent healing reduction debuff. Five AP: Shooting enemies builds up Lethal Venom on them.

: Vyper injects an enemy with deadly venom which activates after a delay. It then deals spirit damage over time, amplified by the target’s missing health. Slither : Passive. Vyper can slide for longer distances, uphill, and turn faster while sliding. One AP: Twenty five percent buff to slide distance. Two AP: Vyper gains two more stamina. Five AP: Vyper gains 30 percent bullet and spirit resist while sliding.

: Passive. Vyper can slide for longer distances, uphill, and turn faster while sliding. Petrifying Bola : Ultimate. Vyper throws an explosive Bola, dealing damage and slowing enemies in an area. Those directly hit by the Bola take extra damage and are petrified instead. Petrified heroes are turned into stone and cannot move or cast spells, but also block all incoming damage. Lethal Venom breaks Petrify before activating. One AP: The spell gains 60 bonus Petrify damage. Two AP: Cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds. Five AP: The Bola petrifies all enemies in an area. The effect also lasts a second longer.

: Ultimate. Vyper throws an explosive Bola, dealing damage and slowing enemies in an area. Those directly hit by the Bola take extra damage and are petrified instead. Petrified heroes are turned into stone and cannot move or cast spells, but also block all incoming damage. Lethal Venom breaks Petrify before activating.

Warden

