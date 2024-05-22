Deadlock: All confirmed and leaked characters

Valve is always working on things behind the scenes of its Steam-driven empire, though we rarely hear about those projects until the company is ready to show them off—especially when it comes to games. Even with that track record though, it looks Valve’s hero shooter Deadlock is leaking through the cracks.

Initially leaked on May 16, images of Deadlock, a six-versus-six hero shooter reportedly being developed by Valve, surfaced online. Since then, images and other details have also been shared through multiple sources, seemingly confirming this is the project Valve has been developing under the Neon Prime and Citadel codenames.

Now, a large list of Deadlock characters reported to be featured in the game, including several we have seen in leaked footage, has been shared. Ahead of an eventual reveal, here’s a full list of confirmed and leaked Deadlock characters based on early info that will be updated with each new announcement, leak, or datamine.

Full Deadlock roster: All playable characters

Image via Valve

Valve has not officially shared info about Deadlock, so we don’t have any confirmed characters for the game’s roster yet. Once footage is publicly shown, we’ll be able to list every playable character in Deadlock, along with any abilities. For now, all we have to go on for characters is early information from insider comments and leaks.

All leaked and rumored Deadlock characters

As of May 21, Insider Gaming was able to obtain a list of all 19 characters reportedly featured in Deadlock’s current build—or at least the one insiders have seen and leaked footage of. We have not seen most of these Deadlock characters in action, though some, like Grey Talon, have been featured in previous leaks.

Here’s a full list of leaked Deadlock characters, along with any info we have about them:

Abrams A character with elements of a gargoyle and demon mixed into their design.

Bebop A red robot that seems to have a missing eye.

Dynamo Another robot character.

Grey Talon A seemingly Native American-inspired archer.

Haze

Infernus

Ivy A character with an Imp-like design.

Kelvin

Lady Geist

Lash A character with warrior-esque design qualities.

McGinnis A blacksmith character of sorts.

Mo & Krill A combo character made up of a monkey and pig.

Paradox

Pocket

Seven

Vindicta A vampire-like character.

Warden A police officer of sorts, which matches the name.

Wraith A character similar to a bounty hunter.

Yamato A samurai-like character.



