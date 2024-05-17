First leaked images from Valve’s upcoming shooter feature a ‘cunning’ archer hero

A renowned Counter-Strike 2 leaker, Gabe Follower, revealed Valve is working on a six-versus-six hero shooter called Deadlock. On the same day, the creator posted the first leaked images from the game.

Gabe Follower underlined many Deadlock pictures were appearing online, but the images he posted are ones he can “verify.” They showcase a bit of the title’s UI, two screenshots of heroes in action, and one hero named Grey Talon, who appears to be an archer.

Grey Talon is described as “a cunning predator, who uses a combination of deadly accuracy, traps, and clever positioning to bring down the toughest of opponents.” In the screenshots, the hero looks over 50, with long gray hair and a complex, metallic bow. He’s meant to “deliver long-range skill-shots.”

Since testers started sharing Deadlock screenshots all over the place, here's ones I can verify, featuring one of the heroes called Grey Talon. pic.twitter.com/KdZSRxObSz — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) May 17, 2024

The images also reveal the icons of four of his abilities. Judging by these icons, Grey Talon will have a versatile kit due to some kind of mobility tool, possibly an arrow revealing the position of enemies, and two damaging abilities. This is purely our read of the little information on offer, however, so don’t take our word for granted.

The remaining screenshots include other unnamed heroes in action. Each seems to also have four abilities, which could tease it’s going to be the case for heroes in Deadlock. The UI, also seen on a few images, isn’t that different from other similar shooters like VALORANT or Overwatch, but one picture showcases one map featuring Lanes, a transit line that can be used to move quickly.

The reactions from Valve fans and players are mixed. Many point out how Deadlock looks like “generic hero game number 782.” Others are baffled by how Valve is developing another game while CS2 still faces several issues. And some simply dislike the first looks by saying, “this looks like ass.”

These are just leaked images from a renowned content creator, however, and we don’t know when Valve will officially reveal Deadlock, or if it will even be greenlit.

