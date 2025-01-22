Best Vyper build in Deadlock

One of the latest heroes added in Deadlock and the second made by former Risk of Rain developers is an agile, formidable, and sometimes too-complex hero, Vyper.

Recommended Videos

She requires a ton of quick thinking and action and, if executed perfectly, can glide across the map with murderous intent, able to take down even the tankiest of opponents. Here is our build for Vyper in Deadlock to make mastering her much more convenient for you.

Vyper’s abilities in Deadlock

Vyper is a deadly, though challenging, hero made by Hopoo, the creator of Risk of Rain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As is the case with every Deadlock hero released thus far, Vyper sports four abilities total, three regular ones and a powerful ultimate. Here are all of her spells:

Screwjab Dagger : Vyper throws a dagger that deals spirit damage and slows enemies.

: Vyper throws a dagger that deals spirit damage and slows enemies. Lethal Venom : Vyper poisons a target, dealing spirit damage after a delay. Based on the target’s missing HP, the venom’s damage is increased.

: Vyper poisons a target, dealing spirit damage after a delay. Based on the target’s missing HP, the venom’s damage is increased. Slither : Passive. Vyper slides for longer distances, can slide uphill, and has a faster turn-rate while sliding.

: Passive. Vyper slides for longer distances, can slide uphill, and has a faster turn-rate while sliding. Petrifying Bola: Vyper throws a massive Bola which explodes in an area, slowing enemies down and dealing spirit damage. Enemies hit directly with the Bola take extra spirit damage and are Petrified instead of slowed. Petrified enemies cannot move or cast spells, take reduced damage while afflicted, and break out of the effect after they take enough damage.

As we can see, Vyper is as simple as she is complex, having the ability to take enemies down from range, slither across the map with her quick slides, and immobilize them. All of her spells do spirit damage, but she is also heavily reliant on bullet damage since her primary weapon is a powerful machine gun with an immense fire rate, similar to Ivy. She needs items for both spirit and bullet damage to be more effective, alongside those boosting her slide distance and movement speed.

The best build for Vyper in Deadlock

Early game

The early game should be a slow one for you, so make sure you grab some general-use items to boost Vyper’s viability. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vyper is a squishy hero and won’t be able to do much in the early game, requiring a ton of boosts to her agility and slide distance to become truly formidable. You should go for some general purchases during the early stages of the game, focusing on the likes of Rapid Rounds and Hollow Point Ward for extra weapon and spirit damage, alongside some extra fire rate. Close Quarters sounds like a good idea if you are able to go on the offense in lane, while Extra Stamina is just generally advisable so you can slide more often. The Armor items, alongside Bullet Lifesteal, Extra Health, Extra Regen, and Sprint Boots, are all viable early game options if you require them.

As for spells, you should open up with the Screwjab Dagger to have an extra ranged tool in lane, and then quickly grab Slither. Take Lethal Venom last, and then start focusing all of your upgrade points on Slither, as it will be your most important spell in the later stages of the game.

Mid game

In the mid-game, things start to pick up pace, so you should follow suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the mid game approaches, it becomes crucial that you focus on improving your slides. Burst Fire is a fantastic item, boosting your slide distance by 50 percent while also granting an immense amount of movement speed and fire rate when you hit an enemy hero. Sliding gives you infinite ammo, so you can truly unload on enemies while in the animation. Quicksilver Reload is another great option and should be put on your Screwjab Dagger to make it actually useful (its damage is horrible for mid to late game sitautions). Tesla Bullets should be taken for extra damage, while Escalating Resilience is there to improve your defense proactively.

I would also advise you grab Superior Stamina somewhere along the line to get even more access to sliding, and purchase Enduring Speed if the situation demands it.

For spells, after upgrading Slither, focus on fully upgrading your Ultimate. It grants extra damage, a lower cooldown, and turns the Petrify effect into an AoE crowd control ability, able to pin down the entire enemy team. It also causes the effect to last a second longer, which, if executed correctly, can absolutely obliterate the entire enemy team.

Late game

In the late game, you should grab as many damage-boosting and mobility items as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the late game you should be a lean mean speedy machine, killing everyone around the map as you slide without stopping. Items like Fleetfoot should be considered for removing slows and other speed impediments, Inhibitor for slowing enemies down, alongside Lucky Shot and Slowing Bullets, Boundless Spirit for even greater movement speed and spirit damage, Point Blank to upgrade Close Quarters and gain more stamina, and upgrade Slowing Bullets to Glass Canon to ensure maximum DPS alongside extra slows, movement speed, and fire rate. These are not the only items you should consider in the late game, as the Improved Armors can tremendously help with damage mitigation, Leech should help with lifesteal troubles, while Unstoppable makes you, well unstoppable and unaffected by CC.

After wrapping up your Ultimate’s upgrades, move on to finishing off the upgrades on Lethal Venom and Screwjab Dagger, focusing on getting the former to max as it becomes a passively built-up effect tied to your bullets.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy