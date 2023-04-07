The release date for Dead Island 2 is rapidly approaching, and players will soon be able to enter HELL-A and unleash their wrath on a whole new zombie outbreak. Before that happens, though, players need to ensure they are actually able to run the game on their preferred system.

Of course, console players don’t have much to worry about, as Dead Island 2 is available on both the last-generation and current-generation systems. The worry more lies with PC players, as their hardware needs to meet at least the minimum requirements of Dead Island 2 for them to be able to play. If you’re worried about hitting the minimum requirements but don’t know exactly what they are for the upcoming zombie sequel, you can read the official specifications list below.

Minimum PC requirements for Dead Island 2

Since Dead Island 2 is available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it won’t leverage an incredibly high graphical fidelity or technology. This bodes well for users with older PC hardware, as they have a better chance of meeting the minimum or recommended requirements.

The official minimum system requirements for Dead Island 2 are viewable below.

CPU : Intel Core i3-4370 / AMD FX-6350

: Intel Core i3-4370 / AMD FX-6350 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon HD 6850

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon HD 6850 VRAM : 1024 MB

: 1024 MB OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

As players can see, they don’t need modern hardware whatsoever to at least get Dead Island 2 running. The GeForce GTX 650 is from 2012 and the fourth-generation Intel processor is roughly the same age. Most of the modern gaming machines in the world today will outclass these minimum requirements by quite a bit. If you’re still holding onto some older PC parts, however, then you’re still in luck.

We would recommend that players try to go a little above the minimum requirements if they are able, though. This hardware would likely only be able to play Dead Island 2 at 720p resolution, 30 frames per second with all low settings. If players are able to upgrade their hardware to even a generation or two later in both the CPU and GPU departments, they will see a huge performance boost.

Either way, Dead Island 2 should be accessible to a majority of the PC community thanks to these extremely low requirements.