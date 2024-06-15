Why can’t Xbox players download Dead By Daylight’s 8.0.1 update?

Xbox players eagerly awaiting Dead By Daylight’s latest update, 8.0.1, are facing disappointment as the patch is yet to arrive on the platform. This delay means Xbox users are currently unable to participate in crossplay or events, including the ongoing anniversary celebration, Twisted Masquerade.

The delay has left many players frustrated and seeking answers. Despite the community’s anticipation, Dead By Daylight has not provided an ETA for the update’s release on Xbox. This lack of communication has left players speculating about reasons for the delay, with technical issues being a likely culprit.

The Twisted Masquerade event, celebrating Dead By Daylight’s 8th anniversary, launched on June 13 at 11am ET and will run until July 4 at 11am ET. The event features maps decorated with festive balloons and decor, and every player receives a goodie bag containing a flashlight, medkit, and toolbox.

The centerpiece of this event is picking up the invitations, which are scattered throughout each trial on masquerade pillars. These invitations grant helpful abilities to both killers and survivors. The event is hosted by a new character named Tryks, an unnerving NPC roaming the Twisted Masquerade.

While players on other platforms have been enjoying these new features and festivities, Xbox players have been left out due to the delayed update, prompting calls for compensation from the community.

Why is Dead By Daylight’s 8.0.1 update delayed on Xbox?

Dead By Daylight developers have acknowledged the delay but have not specified the technical issues causing the hold-up. Players speculate that the complexity of synchronizing updates across different platforms could be the root of the problem.

Given the history of such delays, it’s reasonable to predict that the issue may take a few days to resolve. However, without an official ETA, Xbox players remain in the dark.

Despite the setback on Xbox, Dead By Daylight assures players that they will update the community as soon as possible once they have an ETA. Once live, Xbox users can look forward to joining in the latest content and features alongside their fellow players on other platforms.

Stay tuned for updates on when the 8.0.1 update will land on Xbox, and keep an eye on Dead By Daylight’s social channels for the latest developments.

