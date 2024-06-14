Forgot password
An image of Unknown from Dead By Daylight collecting an invitation to the Twisted Masquerade.
Image Via Behavior Interactive.
Category:
Dead by Daylight

Xbox players locked out of Dead by Daylight anniversary rewards, crossplay after 8.0.1 update delayed

Not everyone is invited to the party.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 07:15 pm

Many Dead By Daylight players are already enjoying the new anniversary event and free rewards following the 8.0.1 update, but unlucky Xbox gamers have been locked out of the party for the foreseeable future.

The huge Dead By Daylight anniversary, known as the Twisted Masquerade, comes around yearly, offering players massive discounts, new ways to play the game, and (best of all) free rewards. The core mechanic of the anniversary involves picking up invitations, which can be used to interact with objects in fun and dynamic ways.

Enjoy some free rewards – if you can get in. Image via Behaviour Interactive.

Since these invitations change how the game is fundamentally played, Xbox users are now forced to play on the previous patch, and can only play with other people using an Xbox. On top of that, Behaviour Interactive has also disabled crossplay across all Xbox systems, further dividing the console playerbase.

Update 8.0.1 brought necessary bugfixes, like a patch to the Decisive Strike perk that caused Survivors to float in the air after freeing themselves, making skill checks and vaulting impossible if the glitch occurred. Since the event has been delayed on Xbox, these priority fixes have been suspended there console too.

Many fans of Dead By Daylight have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to vent about the mismanagement of the Twisted Masquerade release. One player stated they think the patch should drop simultaneously for everyone, which would mean all players suffer the delay regardless of where they play.

Other Xbox players are looking for compensation from Behaviour; they have less time with the event than PC or PlayStation users. Many are hoping for shared in-game currencies such as Bloodpoints in compensation, especially because they can’t grind.

Behaviour Interactive has not stated if it will be compensating anyone, or when the patch will go live for Xbox users. It is confirmed, however, that once the big anniversary update is eventually added, Xbox crossplay will be flicked back on.

