The best build for Alan Wake’s perks in Dead by Daylight

Survivors in Dead by Daylight have unique perks you can use on any character, but you need to unlock them first by playing. Alan Wake is a survivor you can add to your roster to grab his three unique perks for your various loadouts.

You can mix and match Alan Wake’s perks on any Survivor you have in Dead by Daylight. Some of Alan’s perks work better than others, and you can workshop some of your favorite ideas by practicing them on the game’s public test server, or by trying them in training mode. These are some of our favorite builds you can make using Alan Wake’s perks in Dead by Daylight.

Best Alan Wake perk builds in Dead by Daylight

Using Alan Wake perks for ideal builds in Dead by Daylight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock three perks from Alan Wake in Dead by Daylight: Champion of Light, Boon: Illumination, and Deadline. However, these three don’t play too well together, and you’re better off trying to use them alongside other perks from Survivors.

For anyone looking to create a build ideal for flashlights, Champion of Light is a great option. If you want to benefit your team and provide support, Boon: Illumination is a good way to help your team carve through the darkness to find generators or supply boxes. Finally, Deadline is a good perk to grab if you want to take risks with your skill checks, and you can afford to mess up far more often.

Champion of Light build in Dead by Daylight

In this build, we’re going to focus on making Alan Wake’s Champion of Light perk the primary focus for everything. This means you’re going to primarily focus on using a flashlight to do battle with the Killer. Hopefully they don’t have the Lightborn perk from the Hillbilly. Thankfully, there are other ways you can take advantage of your flashlight using other perks in Dead by Daylight.

This is our ideal build for you to use when using the Champion of Light perk in Dead by Daylight.

Champion of Light

Residual Manifest

Built to Last

Empathy

With Champion of Light, you’ll gain a small burst of Haste while using your flashlight. If you blind the Killer with it, they become Hindered, slowing them down, and with Residual Manifest, they also suffer Blindness for several seconds, making it much easier to get away. Unfortunately, flashlights won’t last forever, but with the Built to Last perk, you can hide in a locker to regain some battery life. Finally, Empathy is a good perk to have that makes it easier to track down teammates who are in the Injured or Dying state and are being tracked by the Killer, allowing you to save them with a flashlight. These would be great to avoid Wesker or Chucky.

Illumination build in Dead by Daylight

For the next perk, we have Alan Wake’s Boon: Illumination. This is another supportive perk where after you bless a Boon, Survivors within its radius can see the aura of every generator and chest on the map. If you plan on making it easier for your team to find items or focus on the objective, this is a good way to optimize their time rather than having them fumble around in the dark.

Here’s what I think would be a good way to optimize the Boon: illumination in Dead by Daylight.

Boon: Illumination

Small Game

Made for This

Pharmacy

For this build, Boon: Illumination can help your team track down the many generators scattered across the map. It also helps highlight the chest for anyone who wants to grab additional items. If you’re having trouble finding boons, Small Game can make it easier to track them down. However, as a more supportive build, Made for This is a good perk to add to your arsenal. You gain Haste while in the Injured state, and you can get Endurance shortly after healing someone, which you can potentially grab using the med-kits from the chests. To ensure you get a med-kit from the chests, Pharmacy is a great perk to grab, but you do need to be in the Injured state.

Deadline build in Dead by Daylight

Finally, we have the Deadline perk from Alan Wake in Dead by Daylight. A good amount of risk comes with this perk, where skill checks appear more frequently when you repair or heal other Survivors while in the Injured state. However, the penalty for missing a skill check is reduced by 50 percent. It gives you a good amount of risk to work with while playing Dead by Daylight, and you can choose to lean into it from the beginning of the game.

This is the best build you could craft together using the Deadline perk in Dead by Daylight.

Deadline

Hyperfocus

No Mither

Dead Hard

Both Deadline and Hyperfocus are skill-based perks that make it easier to make checks while you’re injured. Hyperfocus gives you the chance to receive tokens when you hit the Great Skill Check, and you have a chance to hit it more often thanks to Deadline. Because you primarily want to remain in the Injured state for this build, No Mither makes sure you’re always in this state, but it suppresses pools of blood, reduces grunts of pain, increases your character’s recovery speed, and can recover fully while in the Dying State. Finally, you can take advantage of Dead Hard, making it more difficult for the Killer to land an attack against you while you’re running away.

There’s a lot of risk with the Deadline build while using Alan Wake’s perks in Dead by Deadlight. You might want to test this one a few times, along with the others, to find the one that best fits your playstyle to survive the fog.