Hopefully he has more than just seven minutes to spare to play with you.

Resident Evil‘s Albert Wesker is coming to Dead By Daylight, and he’s bringing the Uroboros virus with him. Resident Evil 5‘s final boss is entering the Fog as The Mastermind alongside survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers with the Project W DBD chapter. And, much like in Resident Evil 5, you can’t hide from him forever.

Wesker comes with his own power, Virulent Bound, which he can use to move around the map, apply status effects to survivors, and even slam them against walls. He also has three unique perks, as is the custom for DBD, which can help him (and other killers) take down the survivors. Here’s what you need to know about him.

All Wesker perks and abilities in Dead by Daylight

Wesker’s Power and abilities in DBD

Wesker’s Power revolves around Infection, a new mechanic exclusive to the killer. Virulent Bound allows him to dash and hit the survivors, spreading Infection to his targets and even damaging them outright in the correct conditions.

Power: Virulent Bound

Virulent Bound Description: Hold the Power button to charge a Bound attack, then press the Attack button to lunge forward. Wesker has two dashes that can be chained together, and the second one is longer than the first.

If Wesker hits a survivor, he will grab them and spread Infection to them. If Wesker collides with an object mid-dash, he will slam the survivor and damage them. If not, he will throw the survivor, who will also lose health if they hit an object on the way. Using Virulent Bound through a dropped pallet or a window will make Wesker vault over the obstacles on his way as well.

Though Wesker’s ability can be strong enough on its own, his power works in conjunction with the new Infection debuff.

Special Effect: Uroboros Infection

Uroboros Infection Description: Survivors hit by Virulent Bound are infected. The Infected debuff builds over time and by being hit with other Virulent Bounds. Fully infected survivors receive the Hindered status effect and have their movement speed reduced. If Wesker hits an infected survivor with Virulent Bound, he will grab them, so it’s just a matter of getting them to the nearest hook.

Since the Infection is such a strong part of Wesker’s kit, however, DBD also added a new measure to counter it, in true Resident Evil fashion. At the beginning of each trial, supply crates will spawn containing a First-Aid Spray. When infected, survivors can use the First-Aid Spray on themselves or an ally to remove the Infected debuff. Each spray has a set number of charges, according to the tooltip, so they won’t last forever.

In addition to Wesker’s ability, he also has three perks in stock, though players can also pair them with their favorite choices from other killers.

All Wesker perks in DBD

Wesker has three perks in DBD: Superior Anatomy, Awakened Awareness, and Terminus. Though Awakened Awareness synergizes well with Wesker’s power and abilities (as long as The Mastermind can fully infect survivors), all of Wesker’s perks can come in handy for him and other killers. Values and descriptions are based on the official patch notes.

New Perk: Superior Anatomy Perk Description: Whenever a survivor performs a fast vault within eight meters of you, this perk activates. Superior Anatomy boosts your vault speed by 30/35/40 percent the next time you vault a window, which will deactivate its effect. Superior Anatomy has a 30-second cooldown.

New Perk: Awakened Awareness Perk Description: When carrying a survivor, the auras of other survivors within 16/18/20 meters of your position are visible. This effect lingers for two seconds after you stop carrying a survivor.

New Perk: Terminus Perk Description: Powering the exit gates triggers Terminus. While it is active, injured, downed, and hooked survivors receive the Broken status effect until the exit gates are open. After the gates open, survivors will stay broken for another 20/25/30 seconds.



The biggest ace up Wesker’s sleeve might be Awakened Awareness. This perk will let you know if there any survivors within close proximity of the hooks while you’re carrying a survivor, and it can potentially warn you to survivor tactics such as flashlight saves or Borrowed Time uses.

Superior Anatomy helps Wesker maintain pressure in a chase by making it easier to vault windows. Since survivors will likely fast vault within eight meters of the killer (or risk taking a basic attack to the back), this perk could see some decent uptime, though you can find replacements for it, for instance, in Bamboozle, which will block the location for a shorter duration.

Terminus, on the other hand, brings some extra pressure for the end of a match after all generators have been completed. It may not pack as much of a punch as Hex: No One Escapes Death, though it does come with the advantage of not being a Hex and not needing any totems to activate fully. This stops injured survivors from healing up to full, though it has no impact on fully healed survivors—at least until they lose a health state.