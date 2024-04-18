How to commune with Green Glyphs in Dead by Daylight

There are multiple glyphs to hunt down while playing Dead by Daylight. These glyphs exclusively appear in the seasonal tome, and one you might be trying to track down is Green Glyphs.

There’s a unique feature to each glyph in Dead by Daylight. When trying to find Green Glyphs, you can go out of your way for them as a Survivor or Killer. It’s up to you on which side you’d like to focus on, and it comes down to your overall playstyle.

How to find Green Glyphs in Dead by Daylight

After activating a generator or hooking a Survivor, the Green Glyphs begin to spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Glyphs only appear in Dead by Daylight when a Survivor finishes a generator, or a Killer hooks a Survivor. The activation for a Green Glyph depends on what you’re playing. When you’re a Survivor, focus on generators, and as a Killer, hunt Survivors. From here, a Green Glyph appears somewhere in the match, similar to Red Glyphs.

The Green Glyph appears where a totem has a chance to spawn. Totems can be tricky to track down as they are normally tucked away, and out of sight in Dead by Daylight. If you’re a Killer, you normally want to keep these locations hidden unless a Survivor has transformed it into a blessing, and Survivors will want to track them down to make them into blessings or to break them if the Killer has a Hex on them.

However, Green Glyphs are not unlimited. You can only get six to appear during a Dead by Daylight match, so be quick. You must also be within eight meters of the Green Glyph for it to reveal itself. If you’re not that close, you won’t see it. Totems don’t have set locations, but they’re never next to one another on the Dead by Daylight map.

Thankfully, all Green Glyphs auras are revealed at the end of the game when the doors are open, and the Survivors are trying to get out. There should be a timer at the top of the screen showing how long the Survivors have until the doors are shut, and the Entity immediately kills them. If you’re a Survivor, now would be the time to grab the Green Glyphs and escape, and Killers might want to focus on getting the Green Glyphs rather than focusing on the Survivors.

Once you acquire the required Green Glyphs for your Dead by Daylight tome, they should stop spawning.

