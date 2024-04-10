How to commune with a Red Glyph in Dead by Daylight

Glyphs are unique challenges you have to complete when playing Dead by Daylight. These only appear when you select the challenge in a present Tome, and Red Glyphs are one of the unique types you can choose to accept.

Each of the glyphs has a unique method of appearing. Red Glyphs can be tricky, and tracking them down while also attempting to avoid the current Killer can be difficult. There are a few easy ways to do this, which should make it much easier to locate them in Dead by Daylight. You need to keep your eyes open for the Killer, though, and make sure they don’t sneak up on you.

How to find Red Glyphs in Dead by Daylight

The Red Glyph can appear anywhere on your Dead by Daylight map and only shows up when you get within range of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Glyphs can appear for Killers and Survivors in Dead by Daylight. The trick to finding them is getting within eight meters of them. You also want to ensure this is an active challenge on your Tome for the Survivor or Killer. If you do not have the Red Glyph as your activate challenge, these will not appear for you.

They can spawn anywhere on the map, which makes them difficult to track down. When your character gets within eight meters of the Red Glyph, the symbol appears, and you can interact with it. The Red Glyph is a floating red symbol in the air. Again, you need to be within eight meters of the object for it to appear. Otherwise, there is no indication of its exact location.

There is a shorter interaction time to commune with the Red Glyph as a Killer, as it takes 1.5 seconds to interact with it, and Survivors take three seconds. However, both are relatively short. Because of the limited perspective of the Killer, it might be easier to track these down as Survivor, with the only challenge you have to avoid the Killer. If a Killer is chasing after you or kills you, the Red Glyph disappears, and you must find it in the next match.

Unlike the other Glyphs in Dead by Daylight, the Red Glyph does not come with any negative effects to your character. After you commune with it, you shouldn’t have to worry about it throughout the rest of your match, and you can wait to pick up the next one to complete your challenge. Many Red Glyph challenges in Dead by Daylight typically have several Red Glyphs you need to track down, which means participating in several matches with this challenge activated. At least you can swap between Killer and Survivor, depending on your preference.

