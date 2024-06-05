Dead by Daylight Eye of Vecna artifact, explained

The Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) chapter in Dead by Daylight brought an infamous villain to terrorize the Survivors while they roll dice and search for Treasure Chests. Inside those chests might be some things that belongs to Vecna.

What is the Eye of Vecna in DBD?

The wizard who became a lich. Image via Dungeons & Dragons on YouTube.

The Eye of Vecna is one of the limited items you can find in the Treasure Chests distributed around the DnD map. However, you can only receive an Eye of Vecna if you get a 20 when the die rolls after opening the Treasure Chest, which isn’t easy and depends on your luck.

This is an existing artifact in DnD lore alongside the Hand of Vecna, but to activate it, you have to gouge out your own eye and replace it with Vecna’s eye, making it golden. In Dead by Daylight, the Survivor will do exactly that when attuning to it and will hear Vecna’s voice warning the eye doesn’t belong to them.

How the Eye of Vecna artifact works in DBD

It’s not Vecna’s eye after you take it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you get your hands on the Eye of Vecna, or more accurately, you get the Eye of Vecna into your face, you’ll lose one Health State, but you’ll notice the nearest Locker is yellow. If you enter it and rush exit, you’ll activate the Eye for 12 seconds. Here’s what the Eye of Vecna does:

Suppresses the Survivor’s Aura.

Complete invisibility.

Plus 25 percent Haste.

After you use it, you’ll activate Killer Instinct for three seconds, so be careful. And since it’s a Limited Item, it will remain in your inventory during the match, but you can only use it once. We recommend only activating if you are in danger and running away from Vecna.

