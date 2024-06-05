Vecna looking to the side and holding his hand up clenched in a fist in Dead by Daylight.
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight Hand of Vecna artifact, explained

Teleportation powers unlocked.
Published: Jun 5, 2024

There are many unique items you can find in Dead By Daylight that can be used to help you navigate through the match. With so much gear to choose from, it can be tricky to determine how each item works, especially with complex tools like the Hand of Vecna.

If you know how this item works, it can be quite useful for quickly traveling a great distance around the map or creating a perfectly-timed diversion. Regardless of how you plan to use it, it’s an advantage worth knowing about, so here’s how the Hand of Vecna artifact works in Dead by Daylight.

Hand of Vecna Dead By Daylight artifact effects, explained

The Hand of Vecna item in Dead by Daylight.
The primary effect of the Hand of Vecna is that it can teleport you from one locker to another when you enter a locker quickly while holding it. It can be a bit tricky to use since you must perform a fast locker entry for it to take effect, and nothing will occur unless you execute this move correctly.

You also have to be healthy for this item to take effect, which is another reason you might be trying to activate it to no avail. A bit of health is consumed when you use the Hand of Vecna, meaning it won’t be activated unless you have health that can be taken away.

There’s no way to control which locker you are teleported to when using this item, which makes it a bit random and unpredictable, but it’s still a powerful tool that can come in handy when used correctly. You’re always guaranteed to move to a locker that is at least 10 meters away.

All of the specific effects the Hand of Veca applies are as follows.

  • Removes one health state upon use.
  • Highlights the aura of the closest locker in yellow.
  • Upon successfully rush entering a locker, you’re teleported to a different locker that is at least 10 meters away.
  • When the teleportation occurs, a loud noise notification is triggered for the Killer.
  • Killer Instinct is active for five seconds after this item has been used since you must enter a locker quickly and loudly to trigger it.

You can find the Hand of Vecna in treasure chests around the map. It’s a limited item, so after it’s been used, its effects are depleted, but it still stays in your inventory. This item can be very useful for Survivors, so if you come across it once, it’s always worth giving it a try.

