V has no idea how to perform one simple task in Cyberpunk 2077

In a world filled with cyberware and implants, it is not often you come across something old. The latest Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will brighten your day with an interaction between V, Johnny, and a payphone.

On Sept. 27, a Cyberpunk player shared a video from the Phantom Liberty DLC where V has to use an old-school public payphone to call someone and doesn’t really know how to use it.

V holds the phone in their hand looking at Johnny confused, to which Silverhand smirks and shows with a hand gesture that you are supposed to put the phone to your ear.

Players quickly noticed that Johnny didn’t use the moment to make fun of V as he could. “He definitely would have ripped at V if he wanted to” one fan mentioned, although Johnny definitely found the situation amusing.

People in Night City do have smartphones and despite all the cyberware, many are using them as intended. They know how phones work, it’s just that you don’t see public payphones in many places these days, never mind in 2077.

Other players mentioned how even in real life many are not familiar with payphones, especially kids. “My niece did this very same action when she used a landline phone for the first time…. I lost it,” one fan noticed with others joking that people are clueless because there is no screen on the payphone.

Another fun fact that players noticed is that the hand gesture Silverhand does (a go-to phone gesture in my eyes) might disappear in around 50 years too. Those who are growing up using smartphones are apparently using a flat hand to imitate the phone because of the shape. That doesn’t even look cool.

