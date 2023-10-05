How to sell cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cars are one of the primary focal points for Cyberpunk 2077 in the Phantom Liberty expansion. CD Projekt Red implemented dozens of new cars for players to find and drive, which adds an extra layer of customization to your version of V.

With so many cars available, you might be wondering if there’s a way to make some quick eddies by selling ones you aren’t using. I know the thought crossed my mind after browsing all of the vehicles that El Capitan has for sale on the net. After all, why not sell one of your older cars for something new and shiny that’s exclusively a part of Phantom Liberty?

Below, you can see if it’s possible to sell cars and how to do it in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Can you sell cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

One of the free vehicles you can acquire in Cyberpunk 2077. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though there is a much larger emphasis on vehicles in Phantom Liberty, you can never sell any of the new cars you acquire. This goes for any car that you buy via the net, steal on the road, or acquire through some other means.

While it seems like such a simple system to have in place, selling cars was not something you could do when the base Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020 either.

As far as I can tell, the only possible way you can offload your unused cars for some eddies in Cyberpunk 2077 is by downloading a mod.

Of course, this is only an option for PC players, but there are several mods that offer the ability to sell different cars. I’ve been using the “Sell Stolen Car” mod from Nexus Mods, as most of the old vehicles you would want to sell in Cyberpunk 2077 are stolen. However, there are others that allow you to sell a wider variety of cars.

Aside from that, you can’t fence any of the cars you steal or come by through other means. I thought I would be able to sell cars through the El Capitan questline. After stealing so many cars for the old man, though, he never gives you a way to sell any of the vehicles you acquire.

You also rarely get to keep any of the vehicles you steal for him throughout his questline, so I wouldn’t go into any of his jobs with the hope of securing some rare cars.

Perhaps CD Projekt Red will introduce a car vendor in a future Cyberpunk 2077, but for now, you will have to hold onto all of your cars.

