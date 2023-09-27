How to get the Thermal Katana in Cyberpunk 2077

The Thermal Katana, otherwise known as the Errata, is a new weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can acquire in one of two ways.

The first way is only through owning the recent Phantom Liberty expansion, which will cost players $30. Funnily enough, the Thermal Katana will cost you a pretty penny if you purchase it through the expansion as well. If you’re willing to enter a creepy facility, however, then you can pick up the Thermal Katana for absolutely free.

Here’s how to get the Thermal Katana both ways in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to buy the Thermal Katana in Cyberpunk 2077

You can acquire Errata by purchasing it, but the location of the seller is only available in Dogtown, which is the new region in Phantom Liberty.

If you’re willing to spend some eddies, you can find the seller at the Petrochem Stadium in Dogtown. The seller is a black market trader who sells you the Thermal Katana for roughly 110,000 eddies. This is quite expensive for a melee weapon, so I wholeheartedly recommend grabbing the katana through the free method, which is explained more below.

How to get the Thermal Katana for free in Cyberpunk 2077

The Thermal Katana can be easily looted and equipped by visiting a very specific location in Night City. To reach that location, you want to fast travel to the Republic East destination in the region of Santo Domingo. You can see where the Republic East fast travel point is in the map screenshot below.

The location of Republic East in Santo Domingo. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re at Republic East, look across the street to find the High Octane gas building. When facing the building, go to the left until you find a locked gate. Jump over the gate to reach a loading zone that is being patrolled by two guards. Avoid the guards and then head inside the building, which can be accessed on the right side of the area.

The gate you need to jump over. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After getting inside, use a quickhack to disable the camera on the ceiling. As a note, I don’t believe there are any enemies inside the building, but there are several other cameras you want to disable so you don’t have any extra enemies showing up.

Go to the right side of the building once you’re inside and find the Sector 0 wall. Take the stairs down near this wall and keep going until you find a wall that says Sector 1. You need to take a right and then a left to progress past this wall and head down further into the facility.

The Sector 0 wall. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sector 1 wall. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the gate past the Sector 1 wall, keep going down any stairs that you find. You need to take a right once you’re past the gate and then continue going down further into the facility. This will require opening a few doors until you eventually reach the Sector 2 wall.

Go down the stairs past Sector 2, which leads you into a red-glowing room with a door you can go through. After going through the door, take a left to find a door with “Keep Donors Sedated” written above it.

The Keep Donors Sedated door. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to have a Technical Ability of 20 to go through this door. From what I can tell, there is no other way to get in the part of the facility that’s past this door, so if you don’t have a level of 20, I recommend resetting your skill points in Cyberpunk 2077. You can crank your Technical Ability stat to 20, open the door, and then reset your points again to get them back to what they were originally.

Once you’re through the door, head right and then take another right to find a room with a furnace in the middle. Go to the entrance of the furnace to find the Errata katana sitting in the oven. Pick it up and then you’re immediately able to equip it from your inventory.

The location of the Errata on the furnace window. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Congratulations, you saved over 100,000 eddies and now have one of the deadliest melee weapons in all of Cyberpunk 2077.

