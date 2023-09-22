How to fix REDScript Compilation error in Cyberpunk 2077

There’s nothing more exciting than a big, game-changing update for your favorite title—and nothing more frustrating than an error that gets in your way.

Excitement for Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a high not seen since before launch, but a REDScript compilation failure error is blocking players who use mods from sating their excitement with a return to Night City.

Between Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 will be going through a lot of changes in late September, and if the game’s original launch proved anything, something always goes wrong.

If you’re one of the players being met with the REDScript compilation failure error, then we’ve got some solutions for you to try.

What is the REDScript compilation failure error?

REDScript is an open-source script compiler that integrates with Cyberpunk 2077 and can be used to add or replace game scripts for the purposes of modding. It serves as a pre-requisite mod to install before installing or adding any additional mods. But a few users claim they’ve been getting the issue after installing Patch 2.0, despite having never used mods in the past.

Potential solutions for the REDScript compilation failure error

1. Verify game files

No matter what platform you’re using on PC, whether it be Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store, a game files verification should be your first step. The “verify game files” process effectively checks the game files and should automatically redownload any files that are missing or unverified.

On Steam, right-click on Cyberpunk 2077 in your library, and select Properties. Go to Installed Files and select Verify integrity of game files.

On GOG, right-click on Cyberpunk 2077 in your library, hover over Manage Installation, then select Verify/Repair.

On Epic Games Store, right-click on Cyberpunk 2077 in your library, and select Manage. Then select Verify next to Verify Files.

2. Re-install the game completely and uninstall mods

If verification doesn’t work, sometimes a fresh re-installation can resolve the issues. All three platforms give you the option to hold onto save files, meaning you won’t have to start over completely after you re-install.

The error code appears to be more common to players who have modded the game. It’s annoying, but you may have to delete your mods and uninstall REDscript. Here’s how to uninstall mods and REDscript, according to its official page on Nexus Mods:

“If you wish to uninstall redscript you can just remove the files you downloaded (scc.exe and scripts.ini) and replace the existing ‘final.redscripts’ with the backed up ‘final.redscripts.bk’ file.”

If you’ve not used mods and are still getting the error after a game files verification and a clean re-install, I suggest making a support ticket on the CDPR website.

About the author