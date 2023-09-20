You have until Sept. 25 to claim them.

One of the best ways to celebrate Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, the game’s first-ever expansion, is by grabbing the free goodies collection available on GOG to customize your desktop.

The content pack features art from both Cyberpunk 2077 and its DLC Phantom Liberty, and will be available until Sept. 25 at 6pm CT. It’s fairly easy to download the goodies and only takes a few minutes of your time.

Here’s how to claim free Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty goodies from the GOG store.

How to claim the free Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty content pack

To download free Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty goodies, just follow these seven steps:

Access the goodies’ page on GOG’s website. Click the green “Add to cart” button. Click the green “Check out now” button. GOG will ask you to log in. If you haven’t already, log in to move on to the next step. Click the green “Pay for your order now” button to download the goodies for free. Proceed to your GOG library and click on the Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty goodies. Download everything you want.

Step 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Step 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports Step 5. Screenshot by Dot Esports Step 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports Step 7. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The 2.0 update of Cyberpunk 2077 will drop on Sept. 21, while the Phantom Liberty DLC will launch on Sept. 26. For the first time since the game came out in December 2020, fans will be able to enjoy a lot of new content—and some of that content will be free, if you follow our steps above.

About the author