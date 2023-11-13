How to buy cars in Cyberpunk 2077

Cars are like potato chips—you can't have just one.

Vehicles are a massive part of Cyberpunk 2077, and yet some of the most important parts of purchasing new rides is glossed over in the game.

This guide will walk you through where to buy new cars and motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077, and will answer some of the surrounding questions the game doesn’t really explain.

Where can you buy cars in Cyberpunk 2077?

You probably recall somebody calling V on the phone at some point near the beginning of the game and mentioning something about swinging by a garage or another at some point to do something. At least, that’s all I remembered. Afterwards, I continued driving Jackie’s motorcycle for another 60 hours of gameplay without giving that phone call a second thought.

This phone call is the only time buying cars is mentioned in Cyberpunk, so if you didn’t listen closely and retain the information then, you’re on your own. That’s nothing to be afraid of, however, as it turns out buying cars is incredibly simple and convenient.

To purchase a new car in Cyberpunk, all you have to do is find one of the dozens of self service Autofixer Terminals located throughout Night City and Dogtown. You can purchase new vehicles at any of these terminals, and you can even make your map display only Autofixer Terminals using the Filter setting.

That was easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re at an Autofixer Terminal, buying a new car is as simple as browsing the menu and selecting the one you want. However, you may notice some cars are locked and cannot be purchased at the moment.

Cyberpunk 2077: Buying cars, explained

There are a couple of questions I immediately had when I first bought a new car in Cyberpunk, including, “Are the same cars available anywhere?” and, “Can I see a car’s stats before I buy it?”

What’s on the menu today? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In this section, I will answer all of those questions that you would otherwise have to figure out on your own by annoying trial and error.