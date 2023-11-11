Cyberpunk 2077: The Pickup best choice and outcome

CD Projekt Red is known for its branching narratives, and the early-game Cyberpunk 2077 quest The Pickup is probably the single best example of this in the entire game (outside of the Phantom Liberty expansion, that is). There are a dizzying amount of options to take, and it’s likely that no two playthroughs of this quest will play out exactly the same—which can make finding the optimal path that much harder.

With both the chromed-up cyberpsychos of Maelstrom and the ruthless Militech agent Meredith Stout bearing down on you from both sides, it can be difficult to know who to place your trust in, but the good news is that there is a single best outcome to take.

What’s the best outcome in The Pickup in Cyberpunk 2077?

Face to, uh… photoreceptor with Maelstrom.

The main dilemma in this quest largely comes down to whether to side with Maelstrom or Militech, with several variations on this theme. Generally, you’ll want to side with Militech, as this path is both easier and nets you more substantial rewards. The path to the best outcome for all involved, however, is a circuitous and specific one but will net V the most rewards in terms of both gameplay and story.

The Corporation

Before anything else, you should follow your fixer Dex’s advice and set up a meeting with Meredith Stout, the corporate agent whom the Flathead robot—the object of this quest—technically belongs. She’ll agree to let you carry out the deal with Maelstrom as planned and will offer you a corporate credit chip infested with malware to use in exchange, which you should accept. Although it may be tempting, and a tutorial prods you toward it, you should not hack the credchip, as Meredith will be doomed by the corporate vultures she works for the moment you do. It’s odd that the game makes this decision at this point, but regardless, keeping your hands away from the credchip is the optimal choice.

The Negotiation

With credchip in hand, it’s time for the actual deal. Having the spiked credchip means that you’re going to have to fight Maelstrom at some point, so you should take the initiative and shoot gang leader Royce partway through the negotiation instead. He’ll die in a single shot to the head, sparing you the long and difficult boss fight with his mech later on (make sure to grab his Iconic weapon, too). As soon as you do this, Militech will raid the factory Maelstrom is shacked up in, throwing the gang into chaos and creating an opening for you to grab the Flathead—for free!—and fight your way out. You should also make the effort to free former Maelstrom leader Brick on your way, as having him on your side will make a side mission far later in the game much easier—and it just feels like the right thing to do.

The Resolution

Finally, with all that done and the gang decimated, you’ll stumble out of the factory to find Stout herself awaiting you. She’ll be impressed with your performance and will even text you later, offering a romance option that grants you a powerful Iconic Blunt weapon, albeit a… unique one. This is one of the best melee weapons in the game, and following this specific path is the only way to get it.

With both Meredith and Brick alive and the unstable Royce dead, the streets of Night City are a little safer for its citizens (if only a little), and you have your coveted robot in hand. I’m sure absolutely nothing will go wrong with your heist.