Cyberpunk 2077: How to romance Meredith Stout

Meredith Stout is a corpo executive, ice queen, and one of the characters in Cyberpunk 2077 you’d least expect to end up in bed with. Yet if you play your cards right, you can have a romantic encounter with Meredith.

Have a little bit of a thing for power and want to spend the night with Meredith? This article will walk you through a quick guide. Do note: Spoilers below.

Romancing Meredith Stout in Cyberpunk 2077

Meredith holding you at gunpoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides the Joytoys, Meredith Stout is the only bisexual romance option in Cyberpunk 2077. You encounter her in a main story quest called The Pickup which sees you getting embroiled in a conflict between the Maelstrom gang and Militech. This mission is all about retrieving a device known as the Flathead, an expensive spider-bot.

The most straightforward path to this mission is to head straight to pick up the Flathead, but the game gives you the path to meet Militech agent Meredith Stout. If you want to romance her, you have to choose to meet her now.

At first, she doesn’t like you very much. She even goes as far as to get one of her henchmen to threaten you at gunpoint. You’ll have to carefully weave your way through this situation with dialogue and if you picked the Corpo life path you’ll get some extra dialogue options.

Navigate this right and she’ll give you a credchip to give to a man the Maelstrom boss Royce. This credchip is infected and will cause deep problems for Royce. To romance Meredith, you have to either take this infected credchip and give it to Royce, or kill Royce yourself. If not, you actually get an ending where Meredith ends up killed by her own people.

After this, you’ll find Meredith outside smoking. Her attitude is changed and even flirty, telling you she likes how you work and asking you to do more work for her.

Meredith after your mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this, Meredith will send you a text message saying “Militech played out as I hope. Thank you and remember — we don’t know each other.” The game pretty much gives you two flirty options to respond with, “Shame. Was starting to like you” and “Shame. Wanted to get a closer look at your ink.” Either option will trigger her to invite you to a “meeting” in the No-Tell motel. This triggers the “Venus in Furs” quest, where you go to meet up with Meredith and spend the night with her.

Unfortunately, this seems to be as far as things go between the two of you. There’s no way to end up in a relationship with her, and all you end up with is a text message that says “Sometimes two people find themselves at the wrong place at the right time.”

