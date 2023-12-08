When CD Projeckt Red released the 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077, they added tons of new gameplay features, visual updates, and new items. This included the Militech Apogee Sandevistan, which is now the objective best-in-slot for Sandevistans and an awesome tie in to the Cyberpunk anime.

This guide will walk you through exactly how you can get your hands on the Iconic Sandevistan used by David Martinez in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077

The first thing you need to know is that this piece of Cyberware is puppy guarded by a level requirement. Before you can get your hands on the Militech Apogee Sandevistan, you need to be level 40. After you have reached this level requirement, there are a number of different ways you can get your hands on the Militech Apogee Sandevistan.

The easiest way is to head to any Ripperdoc in Night City after you are level 40 or higher. Once this milestone has been reached, all Ripperdocs should have the item available for purchase, though it will run you over 100,000 eddies to install the Militech Apogee Sandevistan. Still, that’s a pretty small price to pay for the best Sandevistan in the game. With that said, though, there is a way that you can get your save yourself from money—and it’s actually by spending some extra money.

If you complete the job Paid In Full by paying Victor back the 7,000 eddies you owe him after completing the first chapter of the game, you will be able to access Victor’s Ripperdoc inventory and shop from him once more. Not only are Victor’s prices are better than any other Ripperdoc in Night City—he’s also just the best person in Night City. The primary reason that you should pick the Militech Apogee Sandevistan up from Victor, however, has to do with the potential variants of the item. Not all iterations are created equal, and while it can technically spawn in several different random loot pools, there is no guarantee that it will be the Iconic variant of the item, or even that it will be Tier Five.

The Militech Apogee Sandevistan that Victor carries will always be an Iconic Tier Five version, so going straight to him is the best way to ensure that you’re getting your money’s worth.

What does the Militech Apogee Sandevistan do in Cyberpunk 2077?

If you’ve watched the Cyberpunk anime, well then yes—it’s that same Militech Apogee Sandevistan. If you haven’t, here is a full breakdown on how to use the Militech Apogee Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077:

Slows time by 85 percent (you are not slowed).

+15 percent headshot damage.

+15 percent Crit Chance.

+15 percent Crit Damage.

+10 percent duration when an enemy is neutralized.

+22 percent Stamina when an enemy is neutralized.

Once you have the Sandevistan installed, using the Cyberware is as simple as pressing E to activate the time slowing effect. The tech has a 30 second cooldown to fully recharge, but you can activate it at any point during that cooldown for the tradeoff of having a proportionately scaled shorter duration depending on how far into the cooldown the Sandevistan was.

Become as death. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What makes this the best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077?

Aside from the beefy damage buffs, this Sandevistan slows time significantly more than any other. The trade off is that the effect doesn’t last as long, but a relatively short cooldown combined with the fact that neutralizing enemies during the Sandevistan’s effect extends its duration makes you an absolute menace.