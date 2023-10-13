Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Lizzie Iconic pistol

Cyberpunk 2077 has a rather unique weapon rarity system when it comes to one-of-a-kind finds. Most RPGs have Legendary weapons—Cyberpunk has Iconic weapons. For all intents and purposes, Iconic means Legendary, but there’s one more key difference: every Iconic weapon has a unique cosmetic modification.

Out of all of Cyberpunk’s Iconic pistols, Lizzie is amongst our favorites.

This thing sports a flashy, gratuitous, and ironic design—it’s pretty much Cyberpunk’s best design aesthetics in a nutshell. To top that off, the thing is actually pretty damn good, and well worth holding onto and using.

Read on to learn exactly how you can get your hands on the Iconic weapon Lizzie and start popping heads in bubble chewing style.

Where to find the Lizzie Iconic weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

Lizzie is actually one of the easiest Iconic weapons to get in Cyberpunk 2077. Other than a mission completion prerequisite, it is quite literally as simple as walking into a room and picking the weapon up.

Early on in the main campaign of Cyberpunk, V will have to head to Lizzie’s Bar to speak with Judy in her BD mixing workshop in the bar’s basement for the mission Automatic Love. So long as you’re at or past this point, you can get the Iconic pistol, Lizzie.

Whether you’re just now completing Automatic Love or are far past that point doesn’t matter. Once you can enter Lizzie’s Bar, you’re good to go.

Most likely, remembering where Lizzie’s Bar actually is will be the hardest part of acquiring this gun, as unless you have an active Cyberpunk mission that requires you to go there, it doesn’t really stick out that much. Lizzie’s Bar is located towards the southeast portion of Watson—the northernmost neighborhood in Night City.

That’s the place. Screenshot by Dot Esports. A closer look. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Find the Bar Icon in the southeast portion of Watson just west of the bridge leading to Japantown. This Icon is Lizzie’s Bar, where the Iconic weapon Lizzie can be found.

Flashy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Head to the Bar Icon, and you’ll see the huge, flashy neon sign out front of Lizzie’s Bar. Congratulations—the hard part is over.

Locating the Iconic pistol Lizzie inside of Lizzie’s Bar

Head into the bar and go past the front desk room to the main dance floor area. If you remember the way to Judy’s basement, that’s where you’re headed. Go to the far end of the dance floor, and you’ll see a set of open double doors. Go through and take a left. You’ll see a hallway lit by red neon tube lights. walk to the end of the hallway, and take another left.

Stop to dance for a bit if you’d like. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t mind the sign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this second left, go straight until you reach the unlit door at the end of the hallway. Immediately after entering, turn right. You’ll see some hanging bead curtains and another door just past them. Enter this door, and you’ll see a staircase leading down to Judy’s workshop.

Getting there. Screenshot by Dot Esports The inner workings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the bottom of the stairs, you’ll see what looks to be a server room with glowing red lights. Enter this room, and take a right. On the back wall, you’ll see one last door. Open that door, and you’ll see the Iconic weapon Lizzie sitting on a round coffee table.

Kinda creepy. Screenshot by Dot Esports last door, I promise. Screenshot by Dot Esports. There she blows! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cyberpunk 2077: Lizzie Iconic weapon stats and features

Not only is Lizzie a great weapon, but the pistol looks absolutely awesome. The gun has the frame of a regular tech pistol, but is painted a saturated, lusty pink color, and has a little patch with the bar’s slogan on the grip. We’re omitting what that slogan is for… reasons… but let’s just say you saw it in the hallway already.

The stats for Lizzie are:

5.63 Attack Speed

47.79 Damage

1 Reload Speed

23.00 Effective Range

7.13 Weapon Handling

Additionally, Lizzie has the following special traits:

+150 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+50 percent Armor Penetration

0.85sec Charge Time

Fires in a burst when fully charged

Finally, the Lizzie has these Iconic traits:

Fires an extra round per shot

per shot Increases the number of rounds fired per shot when fully charged

She’s a menace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These Iconic traits make Lizzie an absolute force to be reckoned with. Even without firing two bullets for the price of one, the weapon would already be formidable.

