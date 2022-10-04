Young CS:GO stars torzsi, xertioN help MOUZ defeat OG in Europe RMR B opener

The European CS:GO squad of young stars on MOUZ have debuted at IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B with a 16-10 victory over OG today.

MOUZ enjoyed a relatively easy game thanks to carry performances by Dorian “xertioN” Berman (25-15 K/D) and Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás (21-11 K/D). The former academy players played well during the whole Vertigo game and helped MOUZ move to the 1-0 pool of the tournament’s Swiss system.

While xertioN and torzsi were putting in the work for MOUZ, OG’s rifler Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar and in-game leader Nemanja “nexa” Isaković struggled for most of the game. They had just eight and seven kills, respectively, across 26 rounds.

MOUZ have been putting up some impressive performances since IEM Cologne in July and they seemingly got even better after xertioN was promoted to the main squad in place of Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras during the player break. MOUZ did exceptionally well in ESL Pro League season 16 recently and only lost to Astralis and later to Team Liquid in the playoffs.

As for OG, losing to MOUZ should not be terrible for their morale, but they’ll certainly want to win tomorrow in the 0-1 pool to avoid having to fight against elimination from the third day and onwards. The organization has heavily invested in the team after they did not qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major earlier this year, most notably bringing in Russian star AWPer Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov during the player break.

The first day of Europe RMR B is finishing with Natus Vincere vs. Illuminar and the action will resume tomorrow.