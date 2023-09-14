Valve deletes CS2 settings everyone claimed were the only way to fix lag spikes

Valve’s latest Counter-Strike 2 patch removed several commands once thought to be the cure for choppy gameplay, though the developers are claiming they never really did anything in the Source 2 update.

CS2’s latest September update fixed issues involving map bugs and UI features, and included something fans weren’t expecting to see: “cl_interp_ratio” and “cl_interp.”

These settings, which have now been deleted, were once suspected to be the Source 2 update’s saving grace, especially when it came to lag spikes and mitigating input errors in the pinpoint tactical shooter. Except, according to Valve, they “never had an effect in CS2,” and have since been scrubbed from the game entirely.

🚨 CS2 – Major Change



gameinfo file doesn't include cl_interp_ratio, cl_interp and other related commands.



cl_updaterate is also not accessible via the console now. pic.twitter.com/4wk7m80VzU — ThourCS (@ThourCS) September 13, 2023

Large portions of the CS2 community punched versions of these commands into their console, thinking they’d solve CS2’s movement problems. However, with one swift update, Valve has quashed these rumors.

Fortunately for Counter-Strike fans, players are reporting CS2’s movement now “feels amazing” already, so the update may have solved those issues too.

bro cs2 feels AMAZING. — WG lilbeer (@littlebeerr) September 14, 2023

As well as tackling rumors, Valve went on a bug-stomping spree in the mid-September update. The CS2 developers fixed a multitude of audio, map, UI, and gameplay bugs running rampant through the beta. Among these tweaks, Valve also adjusted CS2’s lag compensation.

These changes are aimed at addressing issues uncovered by CS2 gamers since the last massive beta invite wave weeks ago. Players reported poor hit registration and significant disadvantages the higher their ping increased.

One thing Valve hasn’t got around to fixing yet is a leaderboard issue; CS2’s new standings incidentally revealed some of the scene’s worst cheaters earlier this week. Gamers with perfect win rates have rapidly made their way to the very top, and it’s glaringly obvious that something dubious is afoot—to say the least.

We can hopefully expect a solution to that little cheating problem soon.

