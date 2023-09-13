CS2’s new Premier leaderboards showcase Valve’s losing battle against cheaters

Counter-Strike 2’s new Premier mode rating has been a breath of fresh air for most players. But it now looks like cheaters are running rampant in the beta and taking over the leaderboards.

Thour, a popular figure among the CS community, posted a clip on Sept. 13 of the top global players in Premier queuing with players who were blatantly cheating. He pointed to nameless players with 100 percent win rates on the leaderboard, showcasing how Valve is losing a battle against cheaters.

🤔 CS2's Premier & Cheating Problem –



Look at this World's Leaderboard and you will see a guy called Rustic, not even a Tier 5 professional, with a 100% Win Rate in Premier.



Wondering how he is there? Here is a clip of him with his cheater friend. One of my friends got matched… pic.twitter.com/pw22alm2In — ThourCS (@ThourCS) September 13, 2023

Thour showed a game of a player named RUSTIC, who at the time had a 100 percent win rate after 91 games—a near-impossible feat. RUSTIC and another player from the same server were on the team with a blatant cheater called Black Magician.

The cheater was caught confidently pre-firing from position to position. Pre-firing isn’t anything new in Counter-Strike, but it’s suspicious when players only pre-fire spots with enemies.

During the round, Black Magician didn’t even plant the bomb at first despite having it for the majority of the round and having taken A site on Mirage. Instead, they pre-fired the incoming enemies. If you watch this, you’ll agree there’s almost no doubt they’re cheating.

It’s time to get out the banhammer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

RUSTIC and another friend high in the leaderboard seemingly aren’t cheating but, according to Thour, they’re queueing with Black Magician and other cheaters to climb the ranks.

With that in mind, we hope Valve fixes its anti-cheat system as fast as possible. Cheaters don’t belong in CS2.

