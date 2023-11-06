Twistzz rips ‘inconsistent’ CS2 minutes after winning $500,000 Thunderpick tournament

You can hardly find a more genuine game criticism than the one delivered by FaZe Clan’s Twistzz on Nov. 5. The star rifler went to social media minutes after winning the $500,000 Thunderpick Counter-Strike 2 event not to celebrate but to explain what’s wrong with the game.

Have you been told you’re only hating on CS2 because you can’t play it well? If yes, you can point to the tweets made by Twistzz in the aftermath of his team winning a $500,000 tournament, and rest your case. Instead of simply enjoying the moment and moving on, the Canadian rifler laid down harsh criticism on the current state of CS2.

Responsiveness has been a major topic with CS2, as evidenced by comments made by ropz on Sept. 18. But while his FaZe teammate had a lot to say about tick rate, Twistzzz has issues with CS2 ping. Ping has always been a factor in CS:GO, but according to Twistzz, it has been amped up to 11 in CS2:

“45 ping in CS2 feels like 70 in CS:GO and with peeker’s advantage being more common it does seem like ping plays a much more important factor, ” he said on Twitter. “When I played with 5-10 ping, I would have time to react when holding angles, now with the much higher ping, I would have to prefire more or I would risk not getting more than one bullet off before dying. I don’t recall having this feeling in CS:GO, holding angles still felt viable.”

Now that the event has concluded, I want air out my current feelings on CS2.



After playing majority of the event with 40 – 50 ping, even sometimes 60 – 80 if I was unlucky, the game felt incredibly inconsistent, from movement to spraying/hitting opponents. This clip is spectator… pic.twitter.com/X80gfftlQ9 — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) November 5, 2023

The best part of Twistzz’s rant is that the accompanying clip illustrating his concerns is of him winning FaZe a crucial Vertigo round in overtime vs. Virtus.pro in the Thunderpick tournament final. It takes a special kind of love for the game to try and improve it while its shortcomings result in you winning titles.

As a supporting criticism of the main topic of ping, Twistzz shared his discovery of a couple of dubious spots on Overpass and Ancient you should be looking out for. Overpass has an elevation change while walking over a shaft in the tunnels. The Ancient issue is one of those you need to feel to understand, but apparently, you could get pulled slightly to the right while trying to back away from mid and into the house.

Random clipping issue in house on Ancient. Experienced this a couple times during practices, it happens to be at the exact angle you would run if you were trying to back away from a duel. If it's hard to tell what's happening, there is a some milliseconds where I get blocked and… pic.twitter.com/V02H6LQIKF — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) November 5, 2023

The latest CS2 update managed to please the majority of players for the first time since the game’s tumultuous official launch, but by the look of things, Valve has more improving to do before the game is up to the high standards we’re used to.