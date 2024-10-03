All Charms in CS2

After weeks of anticipating major changes in Counter-Strike 2, Valve finally launched a massive update on Oct. 2 titled The Armory. It introduces a plethora of features, including Charms.

Charms are a new addition to CS2. They’re tiny pendants you can add to any weapon. You can hang them anywhere on your weapon, so the only limit to creating your perfect gun is your imagination.

33 Charms made their way to CS2 in The Armory patch. They are divided into two categories: Missing Link Charms and Small Arms Charms. You can see all of them in the table below:

Charm Image Baby Karat CT Whittle Knife Titeenium AWP That’s Bananas Stitch-Loaded Semi-Precious POP Art Pocket AWP Pinch O’ Salt Lil’ Whiskers Lil’ Teacup Lil’ Squirt Lil’ Squatch Lil’ Sas Lil’ Sandy Lil’ Monster Lil’ Crass Lil’ Cap Gun Lil’ Ava Hot Wurst Hot Sauce Hot Howl Hot Hands Glamour Shot Disco MAC Diner Dog Die-cast AK Diamond Dog Chicken Lil’ Big Kev Backsplash Baby’s AK Baby Karat T All images via Valve via CSGOSkins

These Charms feature tiny characters or tiny guns. When it comes to characters, they’re often nods to other characters you can find in CS2. For example, Big Kev is a small version of the Terrorist you can play as on a few maps, including Vertigo. Chicken Lil’, on the other hand, is a Charm version of a chicken, who you can find wandering around almost every map in the game.

Weapon Charms from the Small Arms collection are also reminiscent of the guns from across Counter-Strike history. Baby’s AK is the tiny version of the classic, skin-less AK-47, a primary Terrorist tool. Others showcase guns like the USP-S, M4A1-S, default knives, and MAC-10.

The Charms are just a drop in the ocean when it comes to the features added in The Armory update. Valve also introduced new weapon collections: Overpass, Graphic, and Sport and Field. Simultaneously, the developer also shipped a new case, The Gallery, which features 17 community-designed weapon styles.

Vaporwave is one of the skins added in the update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, 66 skins made their way to CS2 on Oct. 2. Additionally, players can find new Elemental & Craft Stickers and can roll for an exclusive Heat Treated Desert Eagle. You can get the skin for the powerful pistol after spending 25 credits on it, which are obtainable after you purchase of a ticket pass. Keep in mind each ticket pass can give you a maximum of 40 credits, so if you wish to roll for the Heat Treated Desert Eagle more than once, you have to buy the pass at least twice.

For full details about The Armory update, make sure to check out the patch notes.

