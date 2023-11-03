Latest CS2 update is so good, the community is thanking Valve for the first time in a while

The community reaction to CS2’s huge update on Nov. 2 has been overwhelmingly positive as players think Valve delivered the first meaningful patch in a long time.

Not only did Valve claim to have fixed a lot of issues that have been a total nightmare for CS2 players—including the microphone bug, players dying behind walls because of the way the server was working, and the inaccurate knife hit registration—but it also finally enabled map makers to upload their CS2 maps to the workshop just like it worked in CS:GO and allowed community servers to start hosting said maps.

All in all, the CS2 update that went live on Nov. 2 is hands down a 10 out of 10 patch as it covers a lot of issues players have been having with CS2 for months. The community had been asking for Valve to drop a patch that mattered in recent weeks and the first impression is that the developer finally delivered, based on comments made on Twitter and Reddit.

People are not even complaining hard about cl_bob missing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This update also comes amid concerns that CS2 was a dead game due to the way the player base interpreted recent numbers on SteamCharts. It’s proof that Valve has been quietly listening to feedback and actively working to make the game better.

Though there are still some features like cl_bob that the community thinks should be implemented and issues like the rampant number of cheaters in CS2 Premier, the player base has reason to be optimistic at least for a couple of weeks, should all the fixes Valve made work as intended.

I can safely say for myself and my group of friends that we’re looking forward to spending some time on CS2 this weekend, just like we were when the game came out in September—and I bet the majority of the community feels the same way.