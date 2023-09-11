CS2 players are getting killed through walls, and they are furious

Counter-Strike 2 hype is in full force since almost everyone has received access to its beta already. But, there is a major gameplay element that is frustrating players.

One player shared a video under Sept. 10 Reddit post called “the CS2 beta experience,” where they showcased how they were killed numerous times through a wall, after returning to a safe position. Many others chimed in the comments, claiming they had it happen to them as well, and they’re getting sick of it.

“My main issue is the phantom peeker…getting killed by a player who never even was visible on my screen until death animation. It feels so cheap to eat shit and the person doesn’t peek until a half second after you die,” one of the top comments reads.

CS2 beta has received numerous fixes, especially since the latest massive invite waves, but it seems like this issue still hasn’t been solved. The only other option is that it was meant to be in the game, but if that’s the case, we expect players to be pretty furious if it stays that way.

Shooting through walls, or scanning, as CS players call it, has been a normal thing in the franchise. You usually do that through thin layers, like Hut on Nuke or Wood on Inferno’s Banana. Cases like the ones shown in the video, where a player gets headshotted through thick walls have never been standard in CS.

We don’t see this post as an over-exaggeration of any kind either. I’ve been one of the players who received beta access on Aug. 31 and have been playing ever since. Unfortunately, I’ve been eliminated in such a way a few times, and it was tough keeping my nerves in check.

About the author