Knife in CS2 is so broken that not even Twistzz can land a kill

Perhaps it's best to avoid using the knife for now.

CS2 players have been continuously complaining about how the knife doesn’t hit the way it should, which makes it nearly impossible to grab sneaky melee kills. On Nov. 1, it was Twistzz’s time to get frustrated with the knife in CS2 when he failed to land an easy frag.

Twistzz was playing a FACEIT lobby with cadiaN, kennyS, and YEKINDAR. As they were about to win the game, YEKINDAR told the FaZe Clan star to go for a knife kill. What Twistzz didn’t expect, however, is that the knife wouldn’t hit the target despite emitting the sound. “What is this game, seriously,” Twistzz complained after his opponent killed him.

As expected, the clip ended up making its way to Reddit as players have been complaining about the knife hit registration, which has felt broken for months in CS2.

What Twistzz experienced also happened to me while playing CS2. I was flanking an opponent and pulled my knife as he was heading to plant the bomb, but somehow the server didn’t register the backstab even though my teammates and I heard the knife hit on our end.

Though most people just go for knife kills when they’re having an easy game, they’re important in specific situations because of the $1500 kill reward. Let’s say that your team’s economy is in shambles, but you manage to backstab someone. The kill reward could be the difference between purchasing an AWP for your team’s sniper or forcing him to play with the M4A4/M4A1-S.

The problem with the knife in CS2 does look related to hit registration as players are also having trouble breaking vents with it, which means it isn’t only the backstab that isn’t working. On Oct. 30, a player also found out that firing your weapon causes the knife to not make maximum damage.

Despite all the players’ complaints regarding the knife in CS2, Valve has never acknowledged it’s not working as intended or said it was going to investigate. It’s been over a month since CS2 was officially released.

Dot Esports has reached out to Valve for comment.