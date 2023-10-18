CS2 M4A4 vs M4A1-S: Which is Better?

Valve finally listened to the Counter-Strike community’s prayers after over 10 years and now players are free to utilize both the M4A4 and M4A1-S in the same CS2 match. As the game is still new, though, the players are wondering which gun is better.

Though the M4A4 and the M4A1-S look quite similar at first glance, each has its own strengths and flaws. It’s important that you learn how to play with at least one of them because they’re versatile weapons good for any spot on the CT side. As a rule of thumb, you’ll need to learn how to use the M4A4 or M4A1-S, the AK-47, and the AWP to become a better player.

We’ll explain the key differences between the M4A4 and M4A1-S throughout this article and hopefully elucidate once and for all which weapon is better for you to utilize in CS2.

M4A4 vs. M4A1-S in CS2: What are the differences?

Like we said, the M4A4 and M4A1-S look similar, but they have quite noticeable differences.

First, the M4A1-S has a silencer that is equipped by default while the M4A4 doesn’t have any suppression. The silencer is a valuable asset because the sound of shots is greatly reduced, which makes it harder for the enemies to pinpoint your position. The silencer of the M4A1-S comes in handy especially when you’re behind enemy lines or tucked in a spot where they can’t easily see you.

Another huge difference between these two CT rifles is the magazine size. The M4A1-S comes with 20 bullets equipped and an extra 80 bullets, while the M4A4 has a larger magazine with 30 bullets equipped and 90 extra bullets.

On top of this, the M4A4 has a higher fire rate of 666 rounds per minute (RPM), which is 11 percent faster than the M4A1-S’s fire rate (600). This means that you fire shots faster with the M4A4 and it’s the reason why the guns have a different spray pattern, as you can see below. The M4A1-S’s spray pattern is more tightly grouped.

The spray pattern the M4A1-S and the M4A4, respectively, side-by-side. Screenshots by Dot Esports

Last, but not less important, the M4A4 costs $3100 while the M4A1-S is cheaper, costing only $2900.

Does CS2 pros prefer the M4A4 or the M4A1-S?

It’s still a bit too soon to determine which one of the CT rifles the pro players prefer as we’re just at the start of the CS2 cycle. The data from the group stage of IEM Sydney—the first big LAN tournament played in CS2—shows that the pros preferred buying the M4A1-S instead of the M4A4, according to HLTV.

Most pros seem to prefer the M4A1-S at the moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports (Source: HLTV)

The M4A1-S was used in 19.2 percent of the frags of the IEM Sydney group stage, while the M4A4 was used in 4.41 percent of the total frags. While the M4A1-S was the second weapon in terms of kills, the M4A4 was behind the Galil—the secondary rifle for the T-side—in that regard.

Which is better in CS2: M4A1-S or M4A4?

It’s hard the best weapon because it depends on your playstyle and the positions you like to play in CS2.

The M4A1-S is better for long-range engagements, tapping, and is easier to control. If you don’t have great spray control, this is the weapon for you. Buying it instead of the M4A4 will allow you to buy at least one Flashbang, which can be the difference-maker in a close round.

The M4A4 is better if you prefer playing close-quarters positions, attempting wall bangs, and spamming smoke grenades. This is the CT gun for those obsessed with their spray control mechanics. The extra bullets in the magazine and the higher fire rate will assist you in making these plays.

I, for instance, always preferred the M4A4 in CS:GO because of the fire rate and because I had mastered its spray pattern. But now that I’ve made the transition to CS, I’m having a hard time spraying with it, and the M4A1-S spray is easier to control. I’m having success with the silenced CT rifle and don’t plan to switch any time soon.

In case you want to be able to play with both in a match, don’t forget to customize your weapon loadout.

