CS2 finally gets Maps Workshop after weeks of begging from fans

The long-awaited Workshop Map section has been added to Counter-Strike 2 after over a month of waiting. From today, community map makers will be able to add them to the workshop, and players will be able to download and use them to their heart’s content.

This is a community feature most fans have been itching for since CS2’s full release on Sept. 27, and thanks to a Nov. 2 developer update, it’s finally here. This means map-making groups are likely to join the Source 2 update after they originally declared they wouldn’t make the move across until these changes were implemented.

Creators who want to add their designs to CS2 can now upload them to the Community Server Browser; expect a lot of vintage maps to come across soon.

In particular, surf maps such as Mesa and Kitsune and workshop maps like Aim_botz will be significantly easier to play thanks to today’s update. Before, these maps were either stuck in CS:GO or needed to be manually installed into game files.

Alongside this monumental change, Valve removed distracting map elements like the flying birds on Inferno. This was introduced to prevent players from confusing visual elements with flashbangs, which had been leading to some unfortunate deaths.

The update also added the ability to manipulate CS2’s volumetric smokes using decoy grenades. The $50 piece of utility will now move sections of the smoke like a normal grenade would as it shoots fake pop-shots to distract enemies. It won’t create a large gap in the smoke but will mirror what a normal bullet would do in its place.

While players slammed Valve when CS2 originally arrived, the devs have been on an update grind since release; Valve has released 12 updates with varying sizes within the last month alone, with most well-received by fans.

Despite new glitches appearing weekly, it’s been a promising few months for CS2, and these returning community map systems are just another positive for the game.