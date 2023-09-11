CS2 players are begging Valve to change ‘really annoying’ map features

Almost everyone should have Counter-Strike 2 access after the latest few invite waves. Most players have been enjoying the beta in preparation for the official launch, but they dislike one feature and would like to see a fix.

Some players have complained about new visual features on maps obscuring their vision, including falling leaves on Overpass and birds on Inferno. “I’ve died so many times… It’s really annoying,” a player said in a Sept. 10 Reddit post.

Other players agree it’s a nuisance. “+1 to the inferno B birds, always confuse the hell out of me,” one said. While others underlined burnt particles after a Molotov cocktail burns out are also annoying and distracting.

We know where these sentiments are going from. While I personally haven’t experienced many leaves on Overpass, I’ve seen birds numerous times on Inferno. They’re incredibly frustrating when holding an angle like Banana or Top Mid, where you’d flinch or react to any change on the screen. They often made me shoot for no reason, which led to giving away my position.

While Valve has been hard at work and open to criticism, who knows whether they’ll address this issue? In the end, these features feel as if they were intended to be in CS2. But if players keep complaining, the devs could make changes further down the line.

That said, we met the majority of players would rather Valve just got on with it and released the game instead of making minor fixes like this. If the devs want to meet their summer 2023 deadline, they have until Sept. 23 when the season comes to an end.

