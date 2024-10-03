How to get Heat Treated Desert Eagle in CS2

Valve added lots to Counter-Strike 2 in Oct. 2’s The Armory update, but the most prestigious piece of new content could be the Heat Treated Desert Eagle skin.

As far as skins go in the latest patch, more than 60 have become available via the Gallery Case and through three new in-game Collections. Each of these sets includes over 15 skins for various weapons in CS2. However, the Heat Treated Desert Eagle skin isn’t available in any of them. In order to unlock it, players need to obtain The Armory Pass instead.

How to claim the Heat Treated Desert Eagle skin in CS2?

Luckily, there isn’t much to getting your own Heat Treated skin for Desert Eagle. At the beginning, all you need to do is obtain The Armory pass, which costs you $16. To do so, simply enter CS2, and you will see the option to buy it immediately on the starting menu.

It’s beautiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have The Armory pass, you can start collecting credits. You do this by playing on Valve’s official servers, meaning every Premier or any official game counts. So far, we had the most luck earning credits by playing Arms Race, since the matches in this mode are usually quite fast. Credits also seem to be awarded based on the amount of in-game experience you gain. So, you earn a lot by playing Competitive games, but not so much while enjoying Casual matches.

The maximum number of credits you can earn on a single pass is 40, with the first one being awarded when you buy the pass itself.

Now, as you have probably figured out, the Desert Eagle skin can be also unlocked by spending credits. In this case, you have to spend 25 credits for the Heat Treated skin. Keep in mind that the quality of the received skin is random, meaning you may get a well-worn one. You can roll again, but only after buying another pass for another $16.

It’s got a navy blue color. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, there are other things you can purchase using The Armory credits, including the Desert Eagle Heat Treated skin. They are as follows:

Gallery Case — 2 credits

Random charm from any collection — 3 credits

Random skin from any collection costs — 4 credits

Random sticker — 1 credit

Desert Eagle | Heat Treated — 25 credits

Besides introducing in-game cosmetics, Valve also fixed a few bugs. These include audio, animation, graphics, and networking issues. You can learn more about the changes in the patch notes. If you’re keen to check out the new cosmetics, make sure to take a look at the Charms and Gallery Case.

