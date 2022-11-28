Twistzz admires ‘villain’ CS:GO pro’s leadership skills, compares him to karrigan

Heroic’s CS:GO captain and AWPer cadiaN has undergone a long journey in CS:GO. From playing the first Major to spending years away from top-tier competition, he finally won an S-tier championship in the form of BLAST Premier Fall Final yesterday and proved he’s one of the most outstanding in-game leaders in the world.

The crowd in Copenhagen, Denmark celebrated with cadiaN and Heroic, but it has not always been like this. CadiaN gained a certain notoriety after the past few years for speaking freely, bantering, and for being loud and energetic on the stage or at home when Heroic win matches or decisive rounds. Some fans love him for that behavior while others despise cadiaN and labeled the Danish IGL as evil.

FaZe Clan’s Twistzz, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, was quick to praise cadiaN after Heroic defeated his team in the grand finals of BLAST Premier Fall Final, even comparing him to karrigan, who’s one of the greatest in-game leaders of all time.

“A lot of people bash on him, but he seems like a very good leader,” Twistzz told Pley in a post-match interview. “He always motivates his boys, and they are always happy with him. So even if he is the villain, it is still nice to see, that there is a really good leader like that. He can be a good role model as well like Finn (karrigan).”

Heroic’s victory over FaZe not only proved cadiaN’s worth but also the whole team’s value. The No. 1 CS:GO squad in Denmark were runners-up at IEM Rio Major earlier this month and some fans called their run a fluke, especially because top-tier teams such as Natus Vincere, FaZe, and Vitality didn’t make it into the deeper stages of the event.